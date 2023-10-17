Swearing-In Ceremony For 32 Judicial Candidates Takes Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The press service of the Supreme Court reports that the
swearing-in ceremony of 32 candidates for judges appointed to the
courts of first instance by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev on
11 October 2023 held, Azernews reports.
Chairman of the Supreme Court Inam Karimov congratulated the
newly appointed judges and wished them success in their future
activities. The Chairman talked about the work done to raise the
authority of the judiciary and advised the new judges to always
hold the title of honorable judge high.
The judges were then invited in turn to the bench for profanity.
In accordance with the requirements of the Law on Courts and
Judges, they swore that they would administer justice in full
compliance with the Constitution and laws of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, impartially and fairly, maintain the independence and
dignity of the judge, and act in a spirit of respect for the name
of the Chief Justice.
Later, newly appointed judges Vusala Musayeva and Farman Hamidli
expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, who is the
guarantor of the independence of the judiciary and promised to
justify the high trust placed in them.
At the end, the newly appointed judges were presented with a
special judge's uniform.
