20-30 Countries Cannot Be Considered International Community, President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “It is also strange that a group of countries considers itself
international community. After all, when we say international
community, there are more than 200 countries, and 20-30 countries
cannot be considered international community. They are so used to
this, they don't consider anyone but themselves as public, and an
accusation is being made that we deceived the international
community, we deceived them by conducting the anti-terrorist
operation,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a meeting with residents
who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public
of the district on the“Fuzuli City Day”, Azernews reports, citing
Azertag.
“This is very harmful logic. We have rightfully restored
sovereignty in our native land, in accordance with all norms and
principles, principles established at the international level.
No-one has the right to accuse us of anything now. It is true that
there have been and will be attempts, as you are probably
watching,” the head of state noted.
