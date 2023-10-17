Russians Losing Their Positions South Of Bakhmut

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian occupation forces lose their positions south of Bakhmut and withdraw to the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway, while the Defense Forces of Ukraine gain a foothold in the area of the railway near Klishchiyivka.

"We continue our offensive in the southern direction near Bakhmut. The occupiers in their Z-channels are already starting to get hysterical that they have to lose their positions south of Bakhmut, that the situation there is as difficult and uncomfortable as possible for them. They begin to withdraw to the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway and are going to gain a foothold there. However, they mined the territory, there are quite large mine-explosive fields, but now we have already gone behind the railway in some areas, gained a foothold and continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy," Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the United News telethon, commenting on the situation in Bakhmut direction near Klishchiyivka.

At the same time, Yevlash noted that the Russians had quite powerful forces in artillery systems. In particular, in Bakhmut direction, the enemy has more than 100 tube artillery systems and the same number of MLRS.

When asked about the situation near Kurdiumivka, Yevlash said that“the situation is tense, the enemy tries to counterattack, pulls up reserves of various units – separate motorized rifle battalions and regiments – also has paratrooper units there, Storm Z units and the Combat Army Reserve. Of course, the enemy does not want to retreat just like that as their troops are forced to advance.”

If the Russians refuse to advance, they are destroyed by their own military, the spokesman added.