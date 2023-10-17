Specialist Training And Technical Support: Japan To Help Ukraine Restore Six Cities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide Ukraine with technical support and help with the training of specialists under quick impact projects (QIPs) aimed at the reconstruction of infrastructure in Dnipro, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Kherson cities.

This was discussed during the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration – Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov with JICA's Senior Vice President Naoki Ando, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Ministry's press service .

"In the spring, we signed grant agreements worth about $600 million with JICA. Our goal is to use these funds to meet urgent needs for the restoration of transport, energy, waste management, water supply and other areas of the economy. Today we discussed the continuation of cooperation in these areas and the implementation of the Emergency Recovery and Reconstruction Project," Kubrakov said.

He noted that, together with the Government of Japan, the infrastructure was being rebuilt in a modern and efficient manner, embodying the Build Back Better principle.

"In the long term, our cooperation will contribute to the systematic restart of the economy and the return of Ukrainians to their homes. The experience of Japan – the world's technological giant which overcame the consequences of post-war destruction and natural disasters – is important to us," the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

As reported, the Government of Japan will help Ukraine in humanitarian demining and agricultural sector restoration.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency coordinates the Japanese government's official assistance to other countries. The agency resumed its work in Ukraine from the beginning of 2023. Earlier this year, as part of cooperation, Japan already handed over the first batch of equipment for the restoration of Irpin, Kyiv region.

Photo: gov