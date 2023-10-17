Azerbaijan Approves Upper Price Limit For Medicines

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. During the meeting of the Tariff Council of Azerbaijan, the upper price limit for 202 medicines that have recently passed state registration was approved, Trend reports.

Amendments have been made in connection with the upper price limit for 48 medicines for which the relevant opinion of the Ministry of Health has been received, in accordance with the Rules approved by the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 209 of June 3, 2015, and the Instruction approved by the Tariff (Price) Council's Resolution of July 21, 2015.

The full list of medicines with regard to trade name, pharmaceutical form, name of active substance, dosage, commercial package, quantity, and country of manufacture with the approved upper price limit is posted on the official website of the Tariff (Price) Council ( ) in the section "Medicines"( ).

The decisions of the Tariff Council are available on the official website ( ) in the section "Council Decisions".

The decisions will come into force on October 20, 2023.