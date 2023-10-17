Azerbaijan Approves Upper Price Limit For Medicines

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. During the
meeting of the Tariff Council of Azerbaijan, the upper price limit
for 202 medicines that have recently passed state registration was
approved, Trend reports.
Amendments have been made in connection with the upper price
limit for 48 medicines for which the relevant opinion of the
Ministry of Health has been received, in accordance with the Rules
approved by the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 209 of June 3,
2015, and the Instruction approved by the Tariff (Price) Council's
Resolution of July 21, 2015.
The full list of medicines with regard to trade name,
pharmaceutical form, name of active substance, dosage, commercial
package, quantity, and country of manufacture with the approved
upper price limit is posted on the official website of the Tariff
(Price) Council ( ) in
the section "Medicines"( ).
The decisions of the Tariff Council are available on the
official website ( ) in the section "Council
Decisions".
The decisions will come into force on October 20, 2023.
