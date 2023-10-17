Sugovushan Reservoir Is Vital For Irrigation Of Azerbaijani Districts - Chief Adviser

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Sugovushan
reservoir plays an important role in irrigation and is of great
economic importance, Sarvan Agayev, chief consultant of the
Azerbaijan Land Reclamation and Water Management Company told
Trend .
"Before the first Karabakh war, irrigation of 96,000 hectares of
fertile lands covering several districts was carried out through
Sarsang and Sugovushan reservoirs built on Terterchay, as well as
right-bank and left-bank main canals," Agayev said.
He noted that after the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by
Armenians, there were difficulties in supplying irrigation water to
crops in Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Terter, Barda, Yevlakh, and Goranboy
districts. After liberation from occupation in 2020, repair work
was carried out on the left-bank main canal. The right bank canal
in the direction of Aghdam came back under Azerbaijan's control
after anti-terrorist activities in September. The right-bank canal
will provide irrigation for lands in Aghdam and Aghjabadi
districts.
Sugovushan reservoir and main canals were put into operation in
1976. The total water volume of the reservoir is 5.86 million cubic
meters. The dam is 630 meters long, 28 meters high, and 10 meters
wide.
