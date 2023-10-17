Presidents Of Uzbekistan, China Plan Doubled Trade Turnover By 2028

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 17. Presidents of
Uzbekistan and China agreed to bring the trade turnover to $20
billion in the next five years, Trend reports.
The remark was made during the meeting between President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of China Xi Jinping on
October 17 in Beijing.
During the talks, the parties discussed issues of further
strengthening of Uzbek-Chinese relations and comprehensive
strategic partnership, as well as expressed interest in expanding
the portfolio of high-tech projects by jointly organizing the
production of innovative products with high added value.
The presidents noted that the volume of Chinese investments has
increased fivefold and the number of companies has tripled in
recent years. Since the beginning of 2023, the volume of mutual
trade has increased by 36 percent and is expected to exceed the $10
billion mark by the end of the year.
President of Uzbekistan is currently on a working visit to China
for the participation in the events of the Third 'One Belt, One
Road' International Forum from October 17 through October 18 in
China's Beijing.
The agenda of the event includes discussion of issues of further
development of trade and economic cooperation, strengthening of
transport and communication interconnectedness, promotion of green
development programs, digitalization, etc.
China has been implementing a vast number of investment projects
in Uzbekistan, including a recent $50 million technopark project in
Uzbekistan's Syrdarya region, as well as the supply of 2,000
electric buses to the country by a Chinese BYD automobile
company.
