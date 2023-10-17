France: Versailles Palace Evacuated Following Second Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- French Authorities evacuated Versailles Palace, one of the most sought-after touristic attractions in capital after second bomb threat in the week.

The Palace, via its social media platform, cited security reasons for the evacuation and closure of the popular site.

Local news service BFM added that bomb disposal troop are on their way to the Palace, west of the capital.

This is the Palace's second evacuation in the span of one week, moreover, the Louvre Museum had also announced closure on Saturday due to numerous bomb threats only a day after security level was raised following knife attack that left one dead and three injured north of the country.

French Minister of Education Gabrielle Attal stated that bomb threats had multiplied since the beginning of the school year in early September with some 168 threats.

French President Emmanuel Macron had ordered the deployment of 7,000 soldiers to boost security following recent events. (end)

