Iceland Seafood International Hf: Shareholders Meeting 24 October 2023 - Final Proposals And Agenda

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shareholders Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Tuesday 24 October 2023 at 10am at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik, Iceland. The meeting will be in Icelandic.
Enclosed is the final agenda for the Shareholders Meeting and final proposals. Minor amendments have been made to the proposal under agenda point 2 a), as set out in the attachment.
Further information and documents for the Shareholders Meeting can be found on the company's webside.
Attachments
ISI - EGM 2023 - Notice of convocation ISI - EGM 2023 - Board proposals - Final
Attachments ISI - EGM 2023 - Notice of convocation... ISI - EGM 2023 - Board proposals - Final...
MENAFN17102023004107003653ID1107258206
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.