Global Aerospace Materials Market Size To Reach USD 47.70 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Market Scenario (Market estimates) The global aerospace materials market size was USD 22.83 Billion in 2020 and is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. Rising focus on improving aircraft fuel-efficiency, rising air passenger traffic, increasing investment in research & development of novel aerospace materials, advancements in technology, and increase in defense spending for new fighter planes are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Drivers: Increasing demand for new aircraft Increase in demand for new aircraft is among some of the primary factors driving revenue growth of the global aerospace materials market. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, over 43,000 new aircraft would be produced for use by commercial airlines between 2020 and 2039, driven by completely new design configurations for aircraft such as strut-braced wing, double-bubble fuselage, blended wing body, and box-wing aircraft to significantly improve fuel-efficiency and reduce weight and carbon footprint. Recent developments have made it possible to design small blended wing bodies with capacity of 100 to 200 seats. In addition, rising demand for electric and hybrid propulsion aircraft is propelling demand for lightweight aerospace materials. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Restraints: High cost of lightweight aerospace materials Lightweight aerospace materials provide significant weight reduction advantages, but at a higher cost. For example, high-strength steel used in aircraft delivers a weight reduction of around 20.0% as compared to steel at a higher cost of around 15.0%, and aluminum is around 30.0% costlier than steel, but delivers 40.0% weight reduction. In addition, carbon fiber, which offers very high reduction in aircraft weight, is very cost-prohibitive, and thus its penetration is restricted in the market. Growth Projections The global aerospace materials market size is expected to reach USD 47.70 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% in 2032, attributed to stringent air pollution control regulations and laws, rising emphasis on green aviation concept by aircraft manufacturers and airlines, and increasing disposable income of consumers, especially in developing countries. Also, rising cross-border tensions are supporting demand for fighter aircrafts, which in turn, is fueling market growth. COVID-19 Direct Impacts Aerospace materials market has been affected substantially by the COVID-19 pandemic due to imposed lockdowns and restriction and disruption of supply chain. These severely hampered activities related to raw material procurement for aerospace material production. In addition, halt in aircraft production, primarily due to major losses suffered by airlines during the pandemic as a result of air travel restrictions, led to a major slowdown in market revenue growth. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ Current Trends and Innovations Incorporation of sensing devices into aircraft body is integral to growth of Internet of Things (IoT) in the aviation sector. Several aerospace material providers are emphasizing on production of smart composite materials by incorporating sensors into materials being produced. For example, advanced fibers such as micro-fibrillated cellulose and nanocellulose possess very low fiber diameter, enabling implanting of Fiber Bragg grating sensors to measure internal strain. This technology helps in detecting any damage caused to the material in sensor proximity. Using smart composites in aircraft will enhance aircraft safety by delivering alerts related to material damage. Geographical Outlook Europe aerospace materials market revenue was significant large in 2020, owing to stringent regulations associated with environmental pollution and CO2 such as the Air Quality Framework Directive 96/62/EC. Also, presence of major aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the market in the region. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 22.83 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 47.70 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered material type, application, aircraft type, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel Key companies profiled Alcoa Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, DuPont, Constellium NV, Teijin Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Solvay Ltd., Hexcel Corporation, SABIC, and Materion Corporation. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

Major companies have well-established facilities and enter in acquisitions and mergers, and strategic agreements, and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and products in the aerospace materials market. Some major players in the global aerospace materials market report are:



Alcoa Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

DuPont

Constellium NV

Teijin Ltd.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Solvay Ltd.

Hexcel Corporation

SABIC Materion Corporation

Strategic Development

In January 2021, Thyssenkrupp Aerospace signed into a three-year materials supply contract with South Korean aircraft manufacturer, Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI). As per the agreement, Thyssenkrupp Aerospace will supply materials for KAI's military and civilian aircraft programs and also manage supply chains.

In December 2020, Toray Advanced Composites signed a supply contract with Joby Aviation to provide composite materials for use in aircraft production by Joby Aviation. Also, the partnership would aid Joby Aviation in providing affordable, fast, and zero-emissions ridesharing via airway to its consumers.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



Among the material type segments, super alloys segment revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Super alloys have exceptional heat resistant characteristics and retain their strength, stiffness, and dimensional stability at elevated temperatures as compared to others aerospace structural materials. Also, this material type possesses good oxidation and corrosion resistance and hence is suitable for use in jet engines.

Plastic materials are witnessing high demand for production of aircraft interiors. Plastics are efficient for reducing aircraft body weight, thereby enabling increased and passenger and cargo capacity. Composites exhibit high strength and can be engineered to provide high stiffness in a particular direction. Composite materials high strength is essential for aircraft structural components, including wings, floor beams, and stabilizers.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global aerospace materials market on the basis of material type, application, aircraft type, and region:



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Aluminum Alloys



Titanium Alloys



Steel Alloys



Super Alloys



Plastics



Composites

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Structural Frame



Cabin Interiors



Propulsion System

Others

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Commercial Aircraft



Military Aircraft



Rotorcrafts



General & Business Aircraft

Spacecraft

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Israel Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Beacon Technology Market By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Platform (Eddystone, iBeacon, AltBeacon), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, Ultrasound, Others), By End-Use (Healthcare, Real-estate, Retail, and Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Directed Energy Weapons Market By Type of Weapons Systems (Laser, High-Power Microwave (HPM), High-Power Sonic (HPS), Particle Beam), By Application (Defense, Homeland Security), By End-Users (Marine-based, Land Vehicles, Airborne), By Product (Lethal, Non-lethal), By Power (Up To 100 KW, More Than 100KW), By Range (Up To 100 meters, More Than 100 Meters) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Ground Defense System Market By Application (Arms & Ammunition, Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Cyber Security, Explosive Ordinance Disposal, Intelligence & Data Warfare, Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring), By End-User (Military, Defense Intelligence, Law Enforcement), By Component (Products, Services), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, IoT, Wearable Devices), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Battlefield Management Systems Market By Application (Computing System, Navigation, Communication, Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Cyber Security, Explosive Ordinance Disposal, Intelligence & Data Warfare, Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Joint, Space), By Component (Products, Services), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, IoT, Wearable Devices), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Anti-Drone Market By Type (Laser Systems, Electronic Systems, Kinetic Systems, Others), By Application (Defense, Homeland Security), By End-Users (Marine-based, Land Vehicles, Airborne, Commercial), By Product (Detection, Detection & Disruption), By Power (Up To 100 KW, More Than 100KW), By Range (Up To 100 Meters, More Than 100 Meters) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Command and Control Systems Market , By Application, By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Joint, and Space), By Component, by End Users, By Region Forecast to 2030

Urban Air Mobility Market By Component (Platform, Infrastructure), By Operation (Piloted, Hybrid, Fully Autonomous), By Range (Intercity, Intracity), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Aerospace Materials Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



mobile satellite services market

c4isr systems market

c5isr systems market

next generation battlefield technology market

video surveillance market

military robots market

light weapons market

small arms market

ammunition market

arms ammunition market

free space optics communication technology market

beacon technology market

directed energy weapons market

ground defense system market

battlefield management systems market

anti-drone market

command and control systems market

urban air mobility market

counter uas market military communication systems market





Tags Aerospace Materials Market Aerospace Materials Structural Frame Aluminum Alloys Steel Alloys Propulsion System Related Links