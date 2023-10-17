Docketscope Launches Version Of Its Comments Analysis Saas With Fedramp® Controls

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DocketScope Inc. launches version of it widely used comments analysis software with FedRAMP Moderate Impact baseline controls.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DocketScope Inc., the leading provider of software for analyzing public comments on proposed regulations, announced today that it has implemented the required controls for the Moderate Impact baseline under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) in a FedRAMP version of DocketScope® software. The Standard version of DocketScope is currently widely used by numerous Federal agencies and contractors to analyze public comments in notice and comment rulemakings.Mark Nicholson, DocketScope's VP of Product Development, has been working with leading cybersecurity experts to ensure smooth delivery of the FedRAMP program.“We have worked with a team from CISO Global with expertise in FedRAMP authorization to create a separate, secure FedRAMP environment and implement required controls for attestation. Feedback from our initial group of users in this environment has been excellent.”DocketScope is pursuing FedRAMP authorization under the sponsorship of the Department of Education and expects to submit an authorization package to the agency in mid-2024. Dhiren Patel, DocketScope's President, highlighted the importance of FedRAMP authorization for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs).“FedRAMP requires a rigorous evaluation of CSP security controls, risk management processes, and compliance with other Federal requirements. Gaining authorization reduces the friction for government agencies looking to adopt DocketScope. It's a significant investment, but one we are making to ensure that regulatory agencies can realize the tremendous benefits in quality and productivity that DocketScope brings to the process of analyzing public comments in notice and comment rulemaking.”DocketScope believes its SaaS comments analysis product will be the only Moderate Impact-level offering available to Federal agencies. By taking the steps required to achieve this FedRAMP certification, the company anticipates it will be easier than ever for Federal agencies to adopt DocketScope and start improving the quality, speed, and cost of their rulemakings.

