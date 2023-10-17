Using AI To Repair Fractures In Family Relationships: Edison In The Hood Examines Provocative Premise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Edison in the Hood is Nadia Uddin's multiple award-winning exploration into what could happen if humans had the ability to go back and reenact regrettable moments.

Nadia Uddin believes that AI has the potential to fix the most challenging personal relationships, so she wrote a genre-bending book about that very topic.

- Nadia Uddin

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When Aisha Malik's mother died, she took a secret with her - one that destroyed her relationship with Aisha's brother, Sam. But what if Aisha could revive her mother's brain just long enough to reenact their last conversation and discover the truth?

Edison in the Hood , from multiple award-winning author Nadia Uddin , takes readers to the not-too-distant future where feuding siblings are left to face the aftermath of their mother's passing while juggling complex family dynamics, societal issues and the possibility that with technology, a relationship re-do with their deceased mother is possible.

“I believe artificial intelligence has the potential to fix our most challenging relationships,” Uddin said.“Imagine what could happen if you could re-do that last conversation with a loved one.”

In Edison in the Hood, Aisha is an ambitious PR executive with a forte for making complex and controversial topics accessible to the masses. Her brother, Sam, is a despondent genius who loves to fight everyone and everything in the name of justice, hopping from one political fight to another and hiding a mental illness that causes him shame. When the opportunity arises for Aisha to work with brilliant scientist and leading futurist Jay Edison at his Brain Reinvigoration Project, she begins obsessing over artificial intelligence and its potential to revive her mother's brain. She begs Sam to participate, unaware that he has begun working with groups that have very different visions for the future of artificial intelligence.

The siblings set out to define the role that technology should play in society, asking themselves,“Artificial intelligence may solve the world's biggest problems, but can it fix our most challenging relationships?”

Edison in the Hood offers a provocative exploration into what it truly means to be human and possess free will in a culture gripped by automation. As Aisha and Sam grieve their mother's passing, they delve into the complex morals of scientific advancement, revealing how technology plays a part in relationships - with both the living and the dead.

“I was swept up by Uddin's nuanced and witty depiction of artificial intelligence alongside human emotion,” said Lily Brooks-Dalton, author of Good Morning, Midnight.“Propulsive, thought-provoking, and tender, Edison in the Hood is a beautiful debut.”

About the Author

Winner of the 17th Annual National Indie Excellence Award for Science Fiction, IPPY's 2023 Silver Medal in Urban Fiction and Slice's 2019 Bridging the Gap Award, Nadia Uddin is a graduate of Yale Writers' Workshop and has studied alongside esteemed writers through The Center of Fiction, Catapult and A Public Space. She resides in Brooklyn with her family and is working on her second novel.

For more information, please visit , or follow her on TikTok (@nadiauddinauthor), Instagram (@nasimhomer), Facebook (nasim.3) or Twitter (@homernasim).

Amazon link:

Edison in the Hood

Publisher: Apperception Press

ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8986172002

Available from Amazon

Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

+1 832-334-2733

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn