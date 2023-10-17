The Global Calorimeter Market Projected To Experience A Robust CAGR Of 11.56%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global calorimeter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global calorimeter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% between 2021 and 2028.The global calorimeter industry is expected to experience substantial growth, primarily due to the demand for calorimeters is on the rise in various industries. In the food & beverage sector, there's a growing need for food analysis and testing. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry benefits from these instruments as they aid in comprehending the thermal characteristics of drugs, driving the demand for calorimeters. Furthermore, increased research and development activities across diverse fields and the need for advanced testing and analysis equipment contribute to the growing market for calorimeters.Calorimeters play a crucial role in various industries such as food & beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and power & energy. They are scientific instruments employed for quantifying heat exchange during physical or chemical processes between a system and its surroundings. The diverse range of calorimeters includes adiabatic calorimeters, bomb calorimeters, constant pressure calorimeters, and differential scanning calorimeters. These tools are indispensable for evaluating thermal properties and heat exchange.The Calorimeter Market is experiencing positive growth due to growing sales and demand for food and beverages is driving the need for calorimeters. These devices assess the thermal stability of food and monitor chemical reactions. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization reported increased demand for food and agricultural products in 2021. For instance, in June 2022, H.E.L Group, a global developer and manufacturer of innovative laboratory equipment, introduced an iso-BTC+ calorimeter designed for assessing the isothermal performance of batteries, thereby enhancing safety and determining the optimal operational parameters of cells. The increasing adoption of specialized calorimeters in the automotive, aerospace, and biomedical fields is also poised to propel the market forward. Similarly, in December 2022, KULR Technology Group attained operational readiness for its Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimeter (FTRC) designed for battery safety and thermal management solutions after completing a commercial licensing agreement with NASA. The surging demand for advanced testing and analysis equipment and the growing research and development activities across diverse sectors are fueling the demand for calorimeters, leading to a positive impact on the market.Access sample report or view details:Based on the type, the calorimeter market is divided into differential scanning calorimeters, adiabatic calorimeter, bomb calorimeter , constant pressure calorimeter, and Others. The bomb calorimeter commands a significant share in the projected period. The bomb calorimeter segment is poised for the most substantial growth due to its convenient process, precise measurement, and rapid output capabilities, all of which contribute to its advantageous characteristics.Based on the material, the calorimeter market is segmented into differential copper and aluminum. The copper segment holds a dominant position in the market, primarily because copper's excellent heat conductivity and low specific heat capacity make it the ideal material for constructing calorimeters. These attributes enable copper to quickly reach the equilibrium temperature by efficiently absorbing heat.Based on the end-user, the calorimeter market is categorized as Food and beverage, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Power and energy, and Others. The pharmaceuticals segment maintains its dominance in the market. Calorimeters are a critical instrument in the pharmaceutical industry, aiding researchers in comprehending the thermal characteristics and responses of medications. Since it plays a crucial role in evaluating the heat generated during drug decomposition, a vital aspect for assessing their safety and stability across various storage and processing conditions.Based on Geography, the calorimeter market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American region is projected to maintain a substantial market share in the forecasted period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for food analysis and food testing , the expanding pharmaceutical sector, and increased government investments in research and development activities. As the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries in North America continue to grow, the need for calorimeters will surge, thereby driving the regional market's expansion.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the calorimeter market, that have been covered are Delta Instruments, Digital Data Systems (Pty) Ltd., Fisher Scientific (Thermo Fisher Scientific), IKA, ITI COMPANY, INC., METTLER TOLEDO, TA Instruments (Waters Corporation).The market analytics report segments the Calorimeter Market on the following basis:.By TypeoDifferential Scanning CalorimeteroAdiabatic CalorimeteroBomb CalorimeteroConstant Pressure CalorimeteroOthers.By MaterialoCopperoAluminum.By End- UseroFood & BeverageoChemicalsoPharmaceuticalsoPower & EnergyoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.United Kingdom.France.Spain.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Delta Instruments.Digital Data Systems (Pty) Ltd..Fisher Scientific (Thermo Fisher Scientific).IKA.ITI COMPANY, INC..METTLER TOLEDO.TA Instruments (Waters Corporation)Explore More Reports:.Global Microbolometer Market:.Global Refractometers Market:.Industrial Refrigeration System Market:

