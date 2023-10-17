Kinguin EPC Celebrates 100 Bootcamps In 2023, Elevating Poland's Esports Presence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WARSAW, POLSKA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / --In a remarkable milestone, the Kinguin Esports Performance Center in Warsaw marked a historic achievement in 2023 by successfully hosting 100 bootcamps, organized by domestic and foreign teams for games such as CS:GO, FIFA, Dota 2 and VALORANT. This marks a unique milestone in Kinguin EPC's history, contributing significantly to our nation's integration into the global esports community.The year 2023 has undeniably become a pivotal moment in Kinguin EPC's four-year history, emerging as Europe's largest training center for esports players. Esteemed teams from around the globe now gather on this iconic venue to hone their skills in preparation for major tournaments, including the prestigious World Championships. The undeniable charm of the center's unique character and atmosphere has earned it a reputation as one of Europe's premier destinations for organizing bootcamps.Example of a post from one of the teams:Twitter Neil MurphyTeams such as Natus Vincere Javelins, Imperial, Complexity, MOUZ, Team Secret, Tundra Esports, OG, beastcoast, Monte, 9INE, Nigma Galaxy, B8, Betclic Apogee, Anonymo, NOM Esports, Acend, Falcons, Grayhound, FURIA, M80, Bad News Eagles, Nouns, Team 500, Passion UA, Into The Breach, and the Polish eFUTBOL team under the Polish Football Association banner were among the notable visitors in 2023.The year witnessed an extensive range of bootcamps, with a primary focus on CS:GO (58 bootcamps), FIFA (14), Dota 2 (7), VALORANT (6), and League of Legends (5). Moreover, the Kinguin EPC hosted teams from lesser-known esports titles, including Rocket League, Rainbow Six Siege, Overwatch, and APEX Legends. Notably, women's esports teams in CS:GO, VALORANT, and FIFA also benefited from the center's state-of-the-art facilities.Beyond bootcamps, the Kinguin EPC played host to various events that garnered significant attention within the esports community. Events such as the Polish Halo Community Meeting, Legends Clash: Coca Cola vs. Żabka in League of Legends, and the Polish Splatoon 3 Championships underscored the venue's diverse appeal.Paweł Książek, Head of Kinguin Esports Performance Center, commented on this momentous achievement, stating, "Organizing 100 bootcamps means crossing another boundary in the functioning of Kinguin EPC. More and more teams trust us in the most important moments of their preparations for championship tournaments, coming to Warsaw even several times a year. We are glad that we have become - as the players call it - their second home."Kinguin EPC's legacy continues to thrive in the esports world, building on a rich history and cementing its position as a global esports powerhouse. As it enters its fifth year of operation, the future appears brighter than ever, promising more thrilling developments and collaborations within the ever-evolving esports landscape.

