RUTH EDA DUNKINSON DELVES INTO LIFE's PROFOUND LESSONS IN HER 324-PAGE AUTOBIOGRAPHY

I Am Ruth Lichtenstein, Arnstein, Paddock, Blohm, Boylan, Dunkinson and this is My Story: Ruthie

Gear up for a journey brimming with valuable life lessons, all within the pages of this gripping novel that follows the life of Ruth Eda Dunkinson.

Life is an unpredictable ride, dotted with unexpected hurdles that one must face head-on. Yet each of these challenges conceals a lesson, urging one not only to endure but to draw inspiration for continued living. Ruth Eda Dunkinson's,"I Am Ruth Lichtenstein, Arnstein, Paddock, Blohm, Boylan, Dunkinson and This is My Story: Ruthie" invites readers on a tumultuous emotional journey as she unveils the gripping narrative of her life. Brimming with adventure, resilience, and unforeseen twists, Ruth's story becomes a roadmap to finding meaning and making life truly worthwhile.Ruth Eda Dunkinson's story unfolds against the backdrop of Newark, New Jersey, and ventures through the landscapes of New York, Florida, Cuba, North Carolina, and beyond. Born to German Jewish immigrant parents, Ruth experienced the upheaval of her family with her parents' surprising divorce. This led her into the guardianship of her grandmother and mother, with an added touch of novelty-a babysitter who would eventually rise to global fame as an entertainer. Turning through the pages, Ruth's life story unravels with a narrative that defies conventions and embraces the unpredictability of existence.At the age of twenty, Ruth set out for Florida with the man she loved, embarking on a tumultuous fishing trip to Cuba that marked the beginning of an adventurous chapter. Despite a short-lived marriage and a son from the union, Ruth pressed on, taking on roles as diverse as a secretary in the Miami boating industry to managing a gun shop in Miami. Florida.Author Ruth Eda Dunkinson currently resides in Western North Carolina with her husband, one dog, and two cats. Nestled in the mountains, she finds inspiration in the flight of birds and the breathtaking scenery that mirrors the freedom she has embraced throughout her life."I Am Ruth Lichtenstein, Arnstein, Paddock, Blohm, Boylan, Dunkinson and This is My Story: Ruthie" is not merely a novel; it's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Through triumphs and setbacks, Ruth's story is a reminder that life's journey is a mosaic of experiences waiting to be shared. This autobiography received an Honorable Mention at the Los Angeles Book Festival held on April 23, 2022, a testament to its literary prowess.Now available for purchase on Amazon and other leading online bookstores, secure a copy today!

