Banque Nationale Agricole – Ratings Lowered; LT FCR Outlook Remains Negative

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has downgraded the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Banque Nationale Agricole (BNA) to ‘C+’ and ‘C’, respectively, from ‘B-’ and ‘B’. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Negative. At the same time, CI Ratings has lowered BNA’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) by one notch to ‘c’, from ‘b-’, and the Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating to ‘b’, from ‘b+’. BNA’s Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate has been affirmed.



The change in BNA’s FCRs and BSR follows a lowering in CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Tunisia, reflecting the more challenging operating environment and weaker economy. The downward adjustment of our internal assessment of the sovereign’s creditworthiness is primarily driven by Tunisia’s increased external refinancing risks, aggravated by large external financing needs, as well as impaired shock absorption capacity in view of the modest level of foreign exchange reserves and limited replenishing revenues. Moreover, CI views that the absence of an agreement with the IMF translates into decreasing investor confidence, as well as growing risks to the country’s capacity to honour its external obligations in a timely manner. Fiscal strength is weak, marred by high central government debt and chronic budget deficit. CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk also takes into consideration elevated political risk and its adverse impact on the already fragile fiscal and external balances.



The downgrade of BNA’s ratings reflects our view that downside risks for the banking sector have risen significantly and pressure on banks’ credit profiles has increased due to rising financial stability risks and persistent macroeconomic vulnerabilities. Consequently, we have revised the Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) assessment for Tunisian banks to ‘c+’ (from ‘b-’), indicating significant risk. The banking sector remains weak, with increased vulnerability to sovereign-induced shocks and unsatisfactory key financial metrics in certain areas. BNA’s BSR of ‘c’ (CI does not append ‘+/-’ modifiers to BSRs in the ‘c’ category) is constrained by the LT FCR which is at ‘C+’, and incorporates CI’s assessment of BNA’s capacity to withstand sovereign-linked economic and financial stress.



BNA’s ESL of Moderate balances the weak financial strength of the sovereign against the strong willingness of the government to assist the Bank in the event of need. The latter reflects the government’s majority ownership of BNA and its systemic importance, controlling a significant share of sector assets.



The CFS is supported by the Bank’s capital position which is some way above regulatory requirements. BNA’s capital ratios are amongst the highest in the sector although capital is impaired by unprovided NPLs. BNA’s significant market franchise in the Tunisian banking sector as the second largest bank in the country is considered a credit strength as well.



The CFS is underpinned by the BNA’s satisfactory level of operating income and profitability. Operating income has grown consistently for some years, and is at a high level relative to average assets – although lower in 2022 – driven by interest income from the loan book and the securities portfolio. Headline net interest income (NII) did decline however in 2022 due to higher interest expense (but including interest income from the securities portfolio – Tunisian banks books this in gains from securities – there was an overall rise in NII). Operating profitability remained sound although dipping y-o-y in 2022. The Bank’s net interest margins are reasonable despite narrowing over the last few years. The ROAA was satisfactory despite also falling marginally. The impairment charge is high and could rise further as there remains a negative gap between NPLs and loan-loss reserves.



Bank-only figures at end-June 2023 showed net profit declining by 18%. The weaker performance was due mainly to an increased provision charge. Operating income was 11% higher, reflecting increased NII.



BNA’s principal credit challenges include the very high level of NPLs, tight liquidity, low loan-loss coverage, and the lack of international accounting standards. NPLs are significant and the NPL ratio is very high (some way above the sector NPL ratio) and, accordingly, loan asset quality remains very weak. NPL coverage by provisions remains modest. The large stock of NPLs reflects the weak economy and government-directed lending in the past, together with exposure to problematic sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and tourism. CI expects strain on BNA’s loan asset quality metrics this year due to continued pressure on the Tunisian economy, higher interest rates, inflationary pressure, and the impact of global (particularly European) economic factors. Higher interest rates and lower growth will likely impact borrowers’ ability to service loans in the already weak Tunisian economy. In addition, it is targeted that Tunisian banks will finally move to IFRS from 2023 (long delayed). Accordingly, more NPLs may be booked, and provisions may rise.



The Bank’s other principal challenge is weak liquidity. The level of liquid assets is modest, and funding is tighter than the sector average. As a result of its tight liquidity, the Bank has significant reliance on central bank funding facilities. This is the case for a number of banks in Tunisia. For bank-only figures (consolidated figures are not provided on an interim basis) as at end-June 2023, liquidity remained tight. The loans to customer deposits ratio was very elevated, and central bank funding represented a higher 22% of total assets.



Rating Outlook



The Negative Outlook indicates that the LT FCR is likely to be lowered by one notch in the next 12 months and is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



There is limited upside to BNA’s ratings as indicated by the Negative LT FCR Outlook. A revision of the Outlook to Stable would need to be preceded by an upward revision of our internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia, all other factors remaining unchanged.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our base case, the LT FCR could be downgraded by more than one notch in the next 12 months if the operating environment and/or economy deteriorate further, or if CI’s internal assessment of the sovereign’s creditworthiness weakens by more than expected.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2018-22 and H1 23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in March 1994. The ratings were last updated in October 2022. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



