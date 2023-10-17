Digital Isolator Market To Hit USD 882.90 Million By 2030 | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on SNS Insider's research, the digital isolator market is poised for substantial growth, driven by factors such as safety regulations, miniaturization trends, energy efficiency requirements, improved noise immunity, and the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission. Market Overview A digital isolator is a crucial electronic component used in various applications to safely transfer digital signals or data between two separate electrical circuits while keeping them electrically isolated from each other. This isolation is achieved by using a combination of digital technology and optical, magnetic, or capacitive components, rather than a direct electrical connection. Digital isolators play a vital role in applications where safety, noise immunity, or voltage level shifting are paramount, such as industrial automation, medical equipment, automotive systems, and power electronics. Digital isolators are available in a range of speeds, from low-frequency applications to high-speed data communication. They are designed to maintain signal integrity and minimize signal delay while ensuring efficient power transfer. Download PDF Sample Brochure: Market Analysis The digital isolator market is experiencing robust growth due to several key drivers that are shaping its trajectory. With the trend towards smaller and more compact electronic devices, digital isolators are becoming more critical. Their compact size and high integration capability make them ideal for use in miniaturized electronic equipment, such as wearables, smartphones, and IoT devices. Stringent safety regulations in industries like healthcare, automotive, and industrial automation are propelling the adoption of digital isolators. These devices help ensure compliance with safety standards by providing electrical isolation between different parts of a system, reducing the risk of electric shock and fire hazards. As the need for high-speed data transmission increases, digital isolators are stepping up to the challenge. They offer faster data rates compared to traditional isolation solutions, making them suitable for applications in communication equipment, data centers, and automotive networks. The ongoing digital transformation across industries and the advent of Industry 4.0 are driving the adoption of digital isolators. These isolators play a crucial role in enabling the seamless exchange of data and information in smart factories, IoT networks, and other connected systems. Digital Isolator Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Key Segments By Technology (Capacitive Coupling, Giant Magnetoresistive, Magnetic Coupling)

By Data Rate (Up To 25 Mbps, 25 – 75 Mbps, Above 75 Mbps)

By Channel (Two, Four, Six, Eight, Others)

By Materials (Silicon Dioxide, Polyimide, Others)

By Industry (Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Energy & Power, Other)

By Application (Gate Drivers, Analog To Digital Converters, CAN Isolation, DC/DC Converters, USD And Other) Key Market Players Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Skyworks Solutions, Inc, Broadcom Limited, ROHM Semiconductor, ON Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Murata Manufacturing, Maxim Integrated, Analog Devices, Broadcom Inc, Silicon Labs, STMicroelectronics and other players 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Key Takeaway from Digital Isolator Market Study



The gate drivers segment has emerged as a dominant force. This trend can be attributed to several factors, including the growing demand for gate drivers in various applications, such as motor control, power inverters, and high-frequency switching converters. Gate drivers are responsible for controlling the switching of power transistors in applications like electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial automation. The digital isolator market is undergoing a transformative shift, and one segment that is steadily rising to prominence is capacitive coupling. One of the primary driving forces is the increasing demand for safe and reliable isolation in a wide range of applications, including medical devices, industrial automation, and automotive electronics. Capacitive coupling is particularly well-suited to these applications due to its inherent ability to transmit high-frequency signals without signal degradation.

Recent Developments



Infineon, a global leader in semiconductor solutions, has unveiled its groundbreaking ISOFACE portfolio, a collection of innovative digital isolators. The ISOFACE portfolio represents a significant leap forward in digital isolation technology, providing a secure and robust solution for applications where isolation between high and low voltage domains is imperative. Toshiba has unveiled a cutting-edge line of digital isolators designed to significantly enhance the stability and speed of isolated data transmissions within industrial settings. The new digital isolators, engineered with precision and ingenuity, possess a range of features and capabilities that set them apart from traditional isolation technologies.

Inquiry About This Report :

Market Dynamics Analysis

The digital isolator market is currently characterized by a dynamic landscape with several drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats shaping its growth trajectory. On the driver's side, the increasing demand for enhanced noise immunity, robust performance, and high-speed data transmission in industries such as automotive, healthcare, and industrial automation is propelling the market forward. Moreover, the rising adoption of electric vehicles, which require reliable isolation solutions for safety and efficiency, serves as a significant growth driver. However, the market faces certain restraints, such as the high cost associated with digital isolators compared to traditional optocouplers, which may deter potential customers. Additionally, regulatory compliance and safety standards further pose challenges, necessitating the development of isolators that meet stringent requirements. Furthermore, cybersecurity threats targeting data transmission systems and the potential risk of electromagnetic interference remain constant threats in the market. As technology advances and customer expectations evolve, the industry must adapt to these multifaceted dynamics to thrive in an ever-changing landscape.

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, remains a global hub for the digital isolator market. Companies in this region are heavily investing in research and development of digital isolator technology, often in partnership with academic institutions and startups. Europe, with its strong industrial base, has a significant focus on industrial automation. This has increased the demand for digital isolators to enhance the efficiency and safety of manufacturing processes. Asia-Pacific, especially China, has become a manufacturing powerhouse. This region is a major consumer of digital isolators due to the massive industrial output. Additionally, the growing electronics manufacturing sector in countries like Taiwan and South Korea is driving the demand for isolators.

Impact of Recession

Recessions can disrupt global supply chains, causing delays in the production and delivery of electronic components, including digital isolators. This may result in increased lead times and cost uncertainties, making it challenging for manufacturers to plan and source these components. On the positive side, digital isolators are essential in critical industries like healthcare, where they are used in medical devices and equipment. These industries tend to be more recession-resistant, as their demand is less sensitive to economic downturns. Companies in the digital isolator market may seek to diversify their customer base and explore new applications for their products in order to mitigate the impact of the recession. For instance, they may look at opportunities in emerging markets or expand their product offerings to cater to new sectors.

Buy This Exclusive Report:

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of the Ukraine- Russia war

4.2 Impact of ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global Digital Isolator Market Segmentation, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Capacitive Coupling

8.3 Giant Magnetoresistive

8.4 Magnetic Coupling

8.5 Other

9. Global Digital Isolator Market Segmentation, by Data Rate

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up To 25 Mbps

9.3 25 – 75 Mbps

9.4 Above 75 Mbps

9.5 Other

10. Global Digital Isolator Market Segmentation, By Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Two

103 Four

104 Six

10.6 Eight

10.7 Others

11. Global Digital Isolator Market Segmentation, By Material

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Silicon Dioxide

11.3 Polyimide

11.4 Others

12. Global Digital Isolator Market Segmentation, By Industries

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Industrial

12.3 Automotive

12.4 Aerospace & Defense

12.5 Healthcare

12.6 Telecommunications

12.7 Energy & Power

12.8 Other

13. Global Digital Isolator Market Segmentation, By Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Gate Drivers

13.3 Analog to Digital Converters

13.4 CAN Isolation

13.5 DC/DC Converters

13.6 USD

13.7 Others

14. Regional Analysis

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 USA

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.3 Mexico

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Eastern Europe

14.3.1.1 Poland

14.3.1.2 Romania

14.3.1.3 Hungary

14.3.1.4 Turkey

14.3.1.5 Rest of Eastern Europe

14.3.2 Western Europe

14.3.2.1 Germany

14.3.2.2 France

14.3.2.3 UK

14.3.2.4 Italy

14.3.2.5 Spain

14.3.2.6 Netherlands

14.3.2.7 Switzerland

14.3.2.8 Austria

14.3.2.9 Rest of Western Europe

14.4 Asia-Pacific

14.4.1 China

14.4.2 India

14.4.3 Japan

14.4.4 South Korea

14.4.5 Vietnam

14.4.6 Singapore

14.4.7 Australia

14.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14.5 Middle East & Africa

14.5.1 Middle East

14.5.1.1 UAE

14.5.1.2 Egypt

14.5.1.3 Saudi Arabia

14.5.1.4 Qatar

14.5.1.5 Rest of Middle East

14.5.2. Africa

14.5.2.1 Nigeria

14.5.2.2 South Africa

14.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

14.6. Latin America

14.6.1 Brazil

14.6.2 Argentina

14.6.3 Colombia

14.6.4 Rest of Latin America

15. Company Profiles

15.1 Skyworks Solutions, Inc

15.1.1 Financial

15.1.2 Products/ Services Offered

15.1.3 SWOT Analysis

15.1.4 The SNS view

15.2 Texas Instruments

15.3 Infineon Technologies

15.4 Broadcom Limited

15.5 ROHM Semiconductor

15.6 NXP Semiconductors

15.7 Murata Manufacturing

15.8 ON Semiconductor

15.9 Analog Devices

15.10 Broadcom Inc

15.11 Silicon Labs

15.12 Maxim Integrated

15.13 STMicroelectronics

15.14 Other

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Bench marking

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Recent Developments

16.3.1 Industry News

16.3.2 Company News

16.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

17. USE Cases and Best Practices

18. Conclusion

Access Full Report:

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.



Ultra-low-power Microcontroller Market

Automotive Chip Market

Semiconductor Chip Market Automotive DC-DC Converters Market





Tags Digital Isolator Market Digital Isolator Market Size Digital Isolator Market Growth Digital Isolator Market Foreca Related Links