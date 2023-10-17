EZOPS Launches Pypeline: A Revolutionary Data-First Application

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZOPS , the leading provider of AI-enabled data control, workflow automation, and reconciliation platform , is thrilled to announce the official launch of EZOPS PypelineTM, a groundbreaking application that revolutionizes the way financial institutions optimize their data pipelines.



In a rapidly evolving landscape, EZOPS remains committed to innovation and has developed Pypeline to meet the dynamic needs of today's data professionals. Unlike feature-rich, but niche-bound offerings, Pypeline is a highly versatile, SaaS native solution that empowers analysts, planners, operations users, data scientists, and all data adjacent roles with its data-first approach.

Pypeline is built on a robust Python-based framework, leveraging the strength of a large open-source community. It offers enhanced support for unstructured data as compared to traditional SQL-based solutions. By offering streamlined operations along with the capability to handle intricate data transformations and tailor-made business rules, Pypeline provides unparalleled flexibility for data processing and analysis.

Pypeline seamlessly integrates with modern analytics tools, making it the best platform for machine learning and AI applications. Its adaptability and versatility enable financial institutions to stay ahead of the competition in an increasingly data-driven world.

As a key component of EZOPS' Data Gateway, Pypeline leverages its integrations with prime brokers, custodians, and trustees, enabling seamless data flow across the organization. This ensures comprehensive data control and enhances operational efficiency.

Highlights of EZOPS Pypeline include:



Python-based application with a large open-source community

Enhanced support for unstructured data compared to SQL

Vectorized operations for improved efficiency

Support for complex transformations and custom business rules

Seamless integration with modern analytics

User-friendly with an intuitive design and modern drag-and-drop UI

Reduced learning curve, no coding expertise required No code, easily configurable and modifiable templates

"With EZOPS Pypeline, financial institutions can transform their operations and optimize their workflows effortlessly while harnessing the power of their data," said Sarva Srinivasan, Co-founder and CEO at EZOPS. "Our revolutionary intelligent automation platform has already reshaped how these institutions operate. Pypeline takes it a step further by providing a user-friendly experience and empowering users to streamline their data pipelines and processes with ease."

With the launch of Pypeline, EZOPS continues to lead the industry in providing AI-enabled solutions that empower financial institutions to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of data-driven finance.

For more information about EZOPS Pypeline, please visit . EZOPS can also be found here and on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About EZOPS:

EZOPS harnesses the power of machine learning and intelligent process automation to revolutionize data control and drive transformative efficiency gains at some of the world's largest financial services institutions. EZOPS offers comprehensive functionality that businesses of large scale and complexity need to manage the five pillars of operational data control – reconstruction, reconciliation, research, remediation, and reporting – all powered by Machine Learning and smart workflow management. EZOPS operates globally with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Evan Sneider

Red Rooster PR



954-673-6835

EZOPS





