Verizon Is Hiring 1,800 Additional Technicians To Support Broadband Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support its broadband expansion across the East Coast, Verizon is in the process of hiring 1,800 additional technicians.



The roles will primarily focus on building, maintaining and installing Fios home internet. Hiring is going on in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Washington DC, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware. Many of the positions will be based in areas where Verizon has committed to expanding internet service in rural and underserved communities with funding provided in part by the American Rescue Plan (ARP). See if Fios is available in your area .

“Fios continually receives high praise from customers and our technicians are a big part of it,” said Yoli Stancil, SVP Wireline Network Field Operations.“We're looking for individuals who are hard working, team players, and are excited about technology and delivering the best experience possible for our customers.”

“Verizon is excited to bring well paying, middle class, jobs to communities throughout the East Coast,” said Tony Lewis, VP State and Government Affairs, Verizon.“These jobs help empower individuals and their community and are made possible by local and state governments partnering with Verizon to expand high-speed broadband access to their residents.”

The roles will be represented by the Communications Workers of America (CWA) or International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). All 1,800 roles are expected to be filled by July 2026.

Ready to join us in the field? Explore open roles and join our talent network .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit .

Media contact:

Ilya Hemlin

908.227.0536





