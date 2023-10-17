CAMS Promotes Tom Maxfield To Regional Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Community Manager Tom Maxfield has taken on a new role with CAMS as regional director of Myrtle Beach, SC.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Community Association Management Services (CAMS) is proud to announce the promotion of Tom Maxfield to regional director.A graduate of the US Naval Academy and a Navy veteran with six years of service, Maxfield brings an exceptional level of leadership to his new role. He initially joined CAMS in August 2022 as a community manager. Maxfield's previous experience includes managing single-family residential and commercial complexes, along with overseeing other multi-family properties and homeowners' associations (HOAs). His career spans nearly three decades in property and community management, and his promotion is a testament to his contributions to the industry.As regional director, Maxfield's responsibilities will include working closely with community managers and boards of directors to provide strategic guidance and support. In this capacity, he will act as a senior-level advisor for his team, leveraging his wealth of experience to enhance CAMS' package of services in the Myrtle Beach area.In response to his promotion, Maxfield expressed his excitement about his new role, stating, "I look forward to working with the Myrtle Beach team in this new position and contributing to the ongoing success of CAMS in the area. I am committed to upholding the excellent reputation that CAMS has earned."Regional Vice President Gina Toney is thrilled to have Maxfield step into the regional director role.“Tom has consistently demonstrated his commitment to our Myrtle Beach team through his hard work and dedication,” said Toney.“His leadership skills have consistently shone through, making him the ideal choice for this important role. We are confident that Tom will continue to excel in his new position.”About Community Association Management ServicesIn business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina's premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit .

Sydney Jones

CAMS

+1 9102391304

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn