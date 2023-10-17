THE CARDIOVASCULAR CENTER OF FLORIDA OPENS WITH 27 TOP CENTRAL FLORIDA CARDIOVASCULAR SPECIALISTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) For decades we have dedicated our lives to providing the highest level of cardiovascular care to the greater Orlando community” - Dr. Mark Steiner, CVCFL's managing partnerORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Twenty-seven of the most renowned cardiovascular specialists in Central Florida announced today that they have established The Cardiovascular Center of Florida (CVCFL), a new network of clinics that will allow them to provide the best cardiovascular care available throughout Greater Orlando.



The physicians at CVCFL are nationally recognized and the most experienced cardiovascular specialists in the region with an average of 20+ years of experience each and approximately 50,000 active patients in total. The Center's most senior physicians have been practicing in Orlando since 1990 and were at the forefront of bringing modern cardiovascular services, emerging technologies, and advanced therapies to the region.



CVCFL has opened eight locations, including their main campus in Downtown Orlando, plus seven other offices located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Lake Mary, East Orlando, Lake Holden, Sand Lake and Windermere. Two more locations are coming soon in Clermont and Lake Nona.



“For decades we have dedicated our lives to providing the highest level of cardiovascular care to the greater Orlando community,” said Dr. Mark Steiner, CVCFL's managing partner.“Patient-centered treatment has been – and always will be – our North Star. In furtherance of that goal, we started The Cardiovascular Center of Florida, where our priority is to provide the best care to the greatest number of people in the most efficient and affordable manner. Together, we will create a healthcare experience that transcends red tape, doing everything in our power to help our patients achieve true wellness. We also offer the convenience of various non-invasive, diagnostic imaging services in our clinic locations with prices and out-of-pocket expenses substantially lower when compared to hospital outpatient department fees.”



CVCFL will treat a wide variety of acute and chronic cardiovascular conditions including heart attacks, heart failure, arrythmias, peripheral vascular disease, structural heart & valvular disease, women's heart disease, cardio-metabolic conditions, and many more, with an emphasis on preventive care to keep patients out of the hospital. CVCFL has the latest in technology and clinical research and all 27 cardiologists will maintain admitting privileges at various local hospitals.

