Managemy Partners With Icover To Offer The Definitive Digital Insurance Customer Experience

iCover's algorithmic underwriting integrated into ManageMy's Customer Experience Platform.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, ManageMy, a Digital Customer Engagement Platform, entered into a strategic partnership with iCover. This partnership allows Insurers and Agencies to offer consumers a complete E2E digital experience and a seamless transition from lead through application and policy servicing.“Today's consumers are increasingly making purchasing choices based on digital experiences . Through the combined power of our platforms, we can provide every user with the very best experience every time they research, purchase or manage a policy.” said ManageMy's Head of Life Insurance Sales, Stuart Johnston.ManageMy and iCover's shared clients and their customers will benefit greatly from a tightly-coupled solution that simplifies the entire value chain, from buying, underwriting, delivery and servicing of life insurance.“We have built a powerful Point-of-Sale eApp and underwriting platform and the best eApp online journey in the market.” said Hari Srinivasan, iCover CEO and Founder.“Through strategic alliances with amazing InsurTech platforms, like ManageMy, we can continue to raise the bar with exceptional service and value for our clients.”About ManageMyManageMy is the platform that insurers, agents, brokers, and Managing General Agents trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ManageMy partners with carriers of all sizes, allowing them to streamline communication and experiences between all stakeholders. The no-code platform brings everyone closer together and ensures policyholders receive the personalized human touch they deserve, and agents benefit from an optimized workflow.For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.About iCoveriCover is a cloud-based Point-of-Sale underwriting platform that helps insurers sell to the middle market. With a built-in eApp and an AI-driven underwriting engine, iCover can underwrite and deliver life insurance in under 5 minutes. iCover was built by industry insiders Hari Srinivasan and Nicole Mwesigwa who applied their 30+ years of InsurTech experience and intimate knowledge of automated underwriting technologies. To learn more about iCover, visit .Media Contact:Janet AndersonDirector of Marketing(410) 570-2298

