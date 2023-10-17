Decision Resources, Inc., Announces Launch Of AI Practice For Manufacturers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizing Manufacturing: DRI Launches AI Practice Focused on Empowering Manufacturers with Predictive Insights and Automation

- John Rood, Director, Artificial IntelligencePITTSBURGH, PA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Decision Resources, Inc., (DRI), a leading provider of business solutions for manufacturers, is proud to announce the launch of its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) practice. This new initiative is designed to arm manufacturers with AI-driven services and solutions that optimize processes, enhance products, and elevate operational efficiency.About the AI PracticeThe AI practice at DRI is a comprehensive offering of services and solutions that addresses the unique needs of manufacturers. It specializes in turning AI concepts into practical solutions, ensuring a holistic approach that maximizes the value of AI. The practice encompasses AI project consulting and implementation, Infor AI consulting and implementation, and AI product solution consulting.John Haddox, chief operating officer at DRI, emphasized the alignment of this initiative with the company's core values, stating, "DRI's core values include pursuing 'passionate curiosity, learning, and growth' and to 'embrace best practices in business and technology.' Accordingly, much of our efforts are focused on finding ways to help our clients improve their bottom line and gain a competitive advantage in the markets in which they compete.”Haddox continued,“the decision to build an AI practice allows us to leverage our deep manufacturing and distribution knowledge to develop innovative solutions and valuable products using emerging technologies like machine learning, augmented intelligence, and robotic process automation."With this strategic move, DRI aims to solidify its position as a leader in providing AI-driven solutions to the manufacturing industry .New Director of Artificial Intelligence: John RoodWith the announcement of the new AI practice comes the introduction of the practice leader, John Rood. Rood brings 13 years of AI experience and expertise to the role. As director of AI, Rood will focus on driving transformative change in the manufacturing landscape. His responsibilities include leading AI initiatives, collaborating closely with clients to assess the potential of AI, integrating data flows for enhanced business insights, and offering innovative solutions that positively impact the bottom line. Rood is particularly passionate about harnessing the power of generative AI to improve both internal and external interactions.Rood expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, saying, "our immediate focus in the AI department is to harness the power of data-driven insights, refine our algorithms, and ensure seamless integration with DRI's existing systems. We're committed to continuous innovation, and in the coming months, we'll be rolling out advanced features that will redefine the way we serve our customers."The Future of DRI's AI PracticeIn the long term, Rood envisions the AI department at DRI becoming a beacon of innovation and a benchmark for excellence. He stated, "we aim to create AI solutions that not only enhance our clients' operational efficiencies but also drive transformative changes in the way they operate, making them more predictable, efficient, and competitive."The addition of an AI department at DRI promises to benefit clients and manufacturers significantly. By integrating AI expertise, DRI can now offer clients unparalleled insights, predictive forecasting, and next-level automation. This means faster decision-making, optimized processes, and tailored solutions that cater to individual needs. In essence, DRI's AI initiatives will empower its clients to achieve greater success and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.To learn more about the DRI's AI practice and how it can revolutionize your manufacturing and business processes, please visit decision/artificial-intelligence/ .About Decision Resources, Inc.Decision Resources, Inc., (DRI) is a leading provider of business solutions for manufacturers and an Infor Gold Channel Partner. Founded in 1978, the company has completed over 400 ERP implementations. Focused on delivering flexible technology and industry-specific applications, DRI serves a large and diverse group of customers throughout the U.S. DRI is headquartered in Pittsburgh with satellite offices in Chicago, Wichita, and Austin.

Emily Bull

Decision Resources, Inc.

+1 412-697-4749

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube