Roller Bearing Market Valued Over US$ 30 Billion In 2021, To Experience Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The roller bearing market was valued at US$30.077 billion in 2021

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Roller Bearing Market was valued at US$30.077 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The prime factors propelling the roller bearing market growth are increasing demand for roller bearings in various industries, growing adoption of automation and robotics , rising demand for high-performance and durable roller bearings, and supportive government policies and initiatives.Roller bearings are a type of rolling-element bearing that uses cylindrical rollers to carry loads. Roller bearings are typically used in applications where high loads and high speeds are required. They are also well-suited for applications where misalignment is a concern. The market is driven by the increasing demand for roller bearings in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and energy. In addition, the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in various industries is also driving the demand for roller bearings. Roller bearings are essential components in automated and robotic systems, and the growing demand for these systems is fueling the growth of the roller bear market.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in April 2023, Airbus signed new cooperation agreements with its Chinese aviation industry partners to expand production capacity for its A320 family aircraft at its Tianjin final assembly line. This will help Airbus achieve its goal of delivering 75 aircraft per month by 2026.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the roller bearing market is divided into cylindrical, spherical, needle roller, and tapered. Tapered roller bearings have the highest growth potential among the four types of roller bearings. Tapered roller bearings are designed to carry both radial and axial loads, making them ideal for a wide range of applications, including automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and energy. For example, tapered roller bearings are widely used in automotive applications, such as engines, transmissions, and wheel bearings. As the global automotive industry continues to grow, so too will the demand for tapered roller bearings.Based on materials, the roller bearing market is divided into steel, ceramic , and plastic. The ceramic roller-bearing segment is expected to have the largest growth. Ceramic roller bearings are made from materials such as silicon nitride and zirconia. They are lighter and harder than steel roller bearings, and they are also more resistant to corrosion and wear. Ceramic roller bearings are ideal for applications where high precision, high speed, and low noise are required. However, ceramic roller bearings can be more expensive than steel roller bearings.Based on end users, the roller bearing market is divided into automotive, aerospace, industrial, mining, and others. The automotive sector is expected to have the highest growth in the roller bearing market in the coming years due to the growing trend towards electric and hybrid vehicles, which require more roller bearings than traditional vehicles, increasing global demand for automobiles and increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies, which also require more roller bearings.Based on Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to capture a significant share of the roller-bearing market. The rapid economic growth in the region is driving the demand for roller bearings in various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and energy. The governments in the region are implementing supportive policies and initiatives to promote the development and adoption of advanced technologies, such as roller bearings.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the roller bearing market, that have been covered are NSK Ltd., SKF, Schaeffler Group, Timken Company, NTN Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, IKO International, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP, RBC Bearing Incorporated, Scheerer Bearing Corporation.The market analytics report segments the roller-bearing market on the following basis:.By TypeoCylindricaloSphericaloNeedle RolleroTapered.By MaterialoSteeloCeramicoPlastic.By End-UseroAutomotiveoAerospaceoIndustrialoMiningoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America. Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.NSK Ltd..SKF.Schaeffler Group.Timken Company.NTN Corporation.JTEKT Corporation.IKO International.NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.RBC Bearing Incorporated.Scheerer Bearing CorporationExplore More Reports:.Industrial Seals Market:.Mechanical Seals Market:.Ball Bearing Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn