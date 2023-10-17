Vane Pumps Market Projected To Surpass US$ 3.422 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 5.94%.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The vane pump market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% to reach US$3.422 billion by 2028 from US$2.285 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the vane pump market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$3.422 billion by 2028.The market is expected to thrive due to growing applications in diverse industries like automotive. Factors such as the surging demand for electric vehicles , increased usage in the oil and gas sector, and rising chemical industry requirements. Furthermore, the vane pump market is poised for growth due to the escalating adoption of semiconductors in the construction sector. These rising demands across various end-use applications are set to propel the growth of the vane pump market in the forecasted period.Vane pumps, a type of rotary positive displacement pump, maintain a consistent flow even when faced with fluctuating pressures. The basic components of a vane pump include a casing, outlet port, shaft, rotor, sliding vanes, and cam ring. This pump operates by using vanes attached to a rotor to boost the pressure of fluids in motion. Notably, these vanes can perform effectively within a temperature range spanning from 32°C to 260°C.The Vane pump market is experiencing positive growth due to The increased use of vane pumps in the automotive, oil and gas, and chemical sectors is poised to propel the vane pump market during the projected period. The escalation in car ownership in emerging nations, exemplified by India's anticipated growth in car ownership by 2040, has led to a surge in vane pump demand. Likewise, the upswing in petroleum consumption, including the United States' daily consumption of approximately 1.17 million barrels in 2022, is a contributing factor to the market's expansion. Furthermore, the vane pump market is on track for growth with the growing adoption of semiconductors. For instance, semiconductor sales increased significantly, reaching USD 555.89 billion in 2021, with projections for a further rise to USD 613.52 billion in 2022, according to data from WSTS. These factors collectively indicate a promising outlook for the vane pump market in the projected period, driven by these expanding end-user industries.Access sample report or view details:Based on the type, the vane pumps market is bifurcated into Unbalanced Vane Pump, Balanced Vane Pump, Flexible Vane Pump, and Others The balanced vane pump segment holds a substantial share in the forecasted period. Renowned for its versatility, balanced vane pumps are widely utilized across various industrial and mobile applications . These pumps employ a double eccentric cam ring housing the rotor and vanes, with two inlet and two outlet segments in each revolution, resulting in dual pumping action and a compact design. The exceptional durability and prolonged operational life, evident in numerous applications, further enhance the appeal of this vane pump variant.Based on the components, the vane pumps market is segmented into Shaft, Casing, Rotor, Cam Ring, Impeller, and Sliding Vane. The rotor vane pump segment retains a considerable market share throughout the forecasted period due to better efficiency and better productivity. The rapid expansion of the electronics and semiconductor sectors can be credited to the growing prevalence of consumer electronics this surge serves as a pivotal driver in propelling the growth of the rotary vane pump market.Based on the end-users, the vane pumps market is categorized into Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverages, and Others. The automotive industry, driven by its numerous applications in power steering and transmission pumps, significantly contributes to the demand for vane pumps. Furthermore, the increasing need for electric vehicles, growing reliance on fuel and petroleum, and rising demand in the chemical sector are poised to further bolster the vane pump market.Based on Geography, the vane pumps market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American region is poised for rapid growth in the forecast period. The United States is expected to be the fastest-growing country in the North American region, propelled by substantial vane pump end-users. This growth is supported by favorable investment inflows and an expanding customer base. Additionally, the vane pump market is poised for growth due to the increasing usage of semiconductors.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the vane pump market, that have been covered are YUKEN KOGYO CO., LTD, Xylem, TOKYO KEIKI U.S.A., INC., Procon Products (Standex International), Procon Products, Camel Precision Co., Ltd, VELJAN, Eaton Corporation, SPECK Pumpen, Atlas Copco.The market analytics report segments the Vane Pumps Market on the following basis:.By TypeoUnbalanced Vane PumpoBalanced Vane PumpoFlexible Vane PumpoOthers.By ComponentoShaftoCasingoRotoroCam RingoImpelleroSliding Vane.By End- UsersoOil & GasoAutomotiveoFood & BeveragesoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.United Kingdom.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.YUKEN KOGYO CO., LTD.Xylem.TOKYO KEIKI U.S.A., INC..Procon Products (Standex International).Procon Products.Camel Precision Co., Ltd.VELJAN.Eaton Corporation.SPECK Pumpen.Atlas CopcoExplore More Reports:.Hydraulic Pumps Market:.Global Heat Pumps Market:.Vacuum Pump Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn