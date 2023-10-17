Global E-Compressor Market Anticipated To Surpass US$ 7.366 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 18.53%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global e-compressor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.53% to reach US$7.366 billion by 2028 from US$2.241 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global e-compressor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.53% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$7.366 billion by 2028.The global e-compressor industry is expected to experience substantial growth, primarily driven by the increased utilization of e-compressors in integrated motors. The continued expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) sector is set to propel the global e-compressor market upward. Additionally, the availability of subsidies is projected to boost the electric vehicle market , consequently driving the demand for e-compressors in the foreseeable future.Conventional compressors rely on an engine's belt drive for power. However, in the case of electric vehicles, which lack belt-driven engines, a different type of compressor is necessary. Electric compressors function autonomously, independent of the engine. These conditions have impacted the market, although e-compressors, powered by separate electric motors, play a role in reducing engine workload and vehicle emissions.The Global E-Compressor Market is experiencing positive growth due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has led to the growing use of e-compressors, particularly in electrically driven air-conditioner systems. For example, India had over 1.3 million electric vehicles in use as of July 2022, highlighting the trend toward EVs. Additionally, the industry is moving toward intelligent e-compressors that can be controlled using smartphones and electronic devices, catering to technological advancements. For instance, In September 2022, a groundbreaking 850V electric compressor designed for the commercial vehicle and transportation sector was showcased at IAA 2022 in Hanover, Germany. Furthermore, government subsidies for electric vehicles, such as those provided by the FAME program in India, are further expected to boost the electric vehicle market and, consequently, the demand for e-compressors. These trends point to a promising future for the global e-compressor market.Access sample report or view details:Based on the type, the Global E-Compressor Market is bifurcated into low voltage and high voltage. The high-voltage e-compressor segment commands a significant share in the projected period. High-voltage e-compressors offer numerous advantages, such as enhanced efficiency, quicker cooling, reduced emissions, quieter operation, and heightened versatility. Since most electric motors operate at high voltages, a higher voltage translates to increased power for the compressor, resulting in superior performance.Based on the application, the Global E-Compressor Market is categorized into battery cooling and air conditioning systems. The air-conditioner systems segment holds a dominant position in the market, Furthermore, the rising demand for efficient air conditioning systems with e-compressors is fueled by the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency in the automotive industry. This trend is driven by the increased demand for electrically driven air-conditioning systems.Based on the vehicle type, the Global E-Compressor Market is segmented into motor vehicles and electric vehicles. The electric vehicle segment plays a significant role in the market due to the increasing trend of electric cars. The continued growth of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to drive the global e-compressor market upward. E-compressors are utilized in electric vehicles, and the rising demand for electrically driven air-conditioning systems is contributing to this trend.Based on Geography, the Global E-Compressor Market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American region is poised for rapid growth in the forecast period. Within the region, the United States is expected to be the fastest-growing country in the automotive e-compressor market. The increased adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, stringent environmental regulations, and a strong focus on energy-efficient solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the automotive e-compressor market in the United States.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global e-compressor market, that have been covered are MAHLE GmbH, Valeo, Hanon Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH LLC, Vikas Group, TCCI Manufacturing, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Schott AG, Toyota Industries Corporation.The market analytics report segments the Global E-Compressor Market on the following basis:.By TypeoLow VoltageoHigh Voltage.By ApplicationoBattery CoolingoAir Conditioning System.By Vehicle TypeoMotor VehicleoElectric Vehicle.Battery Electric Vehicles.Hybrid Electric Vehicles.Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.United Kingdom.France.Spain.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.MAHLE GmbH.Valeo.Hanon Systems.Robert Bosch GmbH LLC.Vikas Group.TCCI Manufacturing.Denso Corporation.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd..Schott AG.Toyota Industries CorporationExplore More Reports:.Global Automotive Electro-Hydraulic Steering Market:.Portable Air Compressor Market:.Automotive Hypervisor Market:

