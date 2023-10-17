Biden cautiones Israel over Gaza colonization

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with CBS 60 Minutes, United States President Joe Biden emphasized his stance on the situation in Gaza. He clarified that while he does not advocate for a prolonged Israeli occupation of Gaza, he believes that the Israel Defense Forces undertaking targeted operations against extremists is a crucial step in safeguarding Israel's security. President Biden expressed his commitment to providing Israel with comprehensive support to combat Hamas militants in Gaza, assuring that the necessary resources will be made available. However, he made it clear that direct involvement of American troops in combat operations is not anticipated.



President Biden's remarks come in the wake of the Israel Defense Forces' announcement of preparations for a substantial ground operation, involving a coordinated assault from multiple fronts, including air, sea, and land. He voiced his hope that Israel will take every possible measure to prevent civilian casualties. The President also drew a distinction between Israeli civilians targeted by Hamas attacks and Palestinians affected by retaliatory airstrikes, asserting that Israel's response is directed at a group engaged in actions he likened to the severity of the Holocaust.



President Biden's statements underscore his belief that Israel must respond to the actions of Hamas, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. He expressed confidence that Israel will make every effort to minimize harm to innocent civilians while addressing the threat posed by Hamas.





MENAFN17102023000045015687ID1107258067