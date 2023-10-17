US administration has nearly USD5 billion worth of bitcoin

(MENAFN) The United States government has emerged as one of the leading holders of cryptocurrency, having seized around 200,000 bitcoins valued at billions of dollars, as per an analysis conducted by crypto firm 21and reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. These digital assets are housed in hardware wallets controlled by entities such as the Justice Department and the Internal Revenue Service, among other government agencies. Based on publicly accessible data, 21has estimated the value of the bitcoin holdings to be approximately USD5.3 billion, considering these figures as conservative assessments.



This analysis from the crypto firm specifically scrutinized the movement of bitcoins to and from US government accounts linked to the three most substantial seizures of the cryptocurrency since 2020. One of the notable cases was the intervention in the Bitfinex cyber-attack that transpired in January 2022. This operation took nearly six years to conclude and resulted in the Justice Department securing a staggering 94,643 bitcoins. Similarly, in the James Zhong seizure of March 2022, 51,326 bitcoins were acquired. Another significant gain occurred in November 2020 when the government seized 69,369 bitcoins following the shutdown of the notorious online drug marketplace Silk Road.



The majority of these assets are reportedly stored in offline, encrypted storage devices, carefully safeguarded by the Justice Department and the Internal Revenue Service. Periodically, the United States government engages in the sale of some of the confiscated bitcoins through an auction system, typically based on court-issued liquidation orders. One of the most prominent instances was in 2014 when billionaire Tim Draper acquired 30,000 of these tokens through government auctions.



The United States government's substantial holdings of bitcoin underscore the evolving landscape of digital assets in the broader financial and regulatory framework. This development signals a growing recognition of the importance of cryptocurrencies, not only in terms of financial assets but also as a subject of interest for governmental authorities.



