(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has asserted that patience with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is waning in the West. He pointed to Zelensky's recent visit to Romania, where he received a less enthusiastic reception, as evidence of this sentiment. Lavrov conveyed that there is a growing sense of dissatisfaction with Zelensky, quoting Romanian Senator Diana Sosoaca, who vociferously criticized the Ukrainian president ahead of his visit to Bucharest last week.



Senator Sosoaca vehemently called on Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to prevent Zelensky, whom she characterized as an "arrogant and unconscionable traitor, including to his own country," from addressing the Romanian parliament. She issued a stark warning of potentially "bad" consequences should she encounter the Ukrainian president at the parliament building.



Reportedly, Zelensky's planned speech to the Romanian parliament was subsequently cancelled during his visit last Tuesday. At a press conference held alongside President Johannis, Zelensky clarified that he had never intended to deliver an address.



The relationship between Ukraine and Romania has been strained recently due to the influx of low-cost Ukrainian grain into Romania. This, coupled with perceived discriminatory treatment towards the Romanian ethnic minority in Ukraine, has contributed to a less favorable opinion of Kiev within Romania. These factors collectively highlight the complex dynamics and ongoing tensions in the region.



