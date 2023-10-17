Retaliatory assault by Hezbollah in reply to reporter`s murdering

(MENAFN) Hezbollah, a Tehran-backed militant group, has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on the Israeli town of Shtula near the Lebanon border. The attack resulted in one fatality and three injuries. In a statement released after the attack, Hezbollah asserted that they had targeted an Israeli military center in the Shtula area using guided missiles. This action, as per Hezbollah's statement, was a direct response to what they deemed as "Israeli aggressions" in the region.



This included the killing of Lebanese national and Reuters journalist, Issam Abdallah, in a missile strike near the border just days prior.



The circumstances surrounding the journalist's death are presently under investigation by Israeli authorities. Reuters has called for a prompt and transparent inquiry, emphasizing the paramount importance of enabling journalists to report from war zones with freedom and safety. With tensions escalating, Israel has declared its northern border with Lebanon a closed military zone, effectively establishing a four-kilometer buffer area. Civilians have been cautioned against entering this zone to avoid potential risks, including the possibility of being fired upon.



This incident further highlights the intricate geopolitical dynamics and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.





