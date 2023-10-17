US general voices worries over influence of Russian, Venezuelan media in Latin America

(MENAFN) During an event hosted by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, four-star general Laura Richardson, commander of United States Southern Command, voiced her concerns about the influence of Russian and Venezuelan media outlets in Latin America. She emphasized the need for the United States government to enhance its efforts in countering the messaging disseminated by these sources. General Richardson pointed out that media platforms critical of United States foreign policy, including Sputnik Mundo, Russia Today Espanol, and teleSUR, collectively amass over 31 million followers in the region.



Specifically, she highlighted the prevalence of disinformation and the absence of verification journalism in these outlets, emphasizing their potential to undermine democracies across the hemisphere. General Richardson asserted that it is imperative for the United States to elevate its information domain strategy to effectively address this challenge. Back in March, she emphasized before the United States House Armed Forces Committee that combating false narratives regarding the invasion of Ukraine, propagated by RT en Espanol and Sputnik Mundo, stands as a critical national security objective for the Pentagon.



It is noteworthy that United States media has had a longstanding presence in Latin America, an area traditionally regarded as Washington's geopolitical sphere of influence. This involvement spans from corporate-owned networks like CNN en Espanol to government-affiliated outlets such as Voz de America (Voice of America). The region has been historically significant to United States foreign policy, often referred to as America's "backyard," and has been a focal point of United States engagement and influence for decades. General Richardson's remarks reflect growing concerns within the United States military about countering the narrative competition posed by Russian and Venezuelan media in this strategically important region.



