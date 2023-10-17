Culligan Announces 20-Year Extension Of Dealer Franchise Agreement

For more than 85 years, Culligan has worked together with its dealer network to support local communities throughout the United States and Canada. The new agreement will be in effect through January 1, 2046.

“With a new 20-year agreement, we are building on decades of excellence,” said Judd Larned, president, Culligan Water.“The long-standing partnership with our dealer network has been central to Culligan's water industry leadership and success. Culligan dealers share our focus on driving innovation, providing the best customer experience, and delivering solutions that make a difference in people's lives.”

“Consumers today care more than ever about their water,” added Larned.“They want solutions that remove lead, PFAS and microplastics. They are invested in their own health and the health of our planet. They turn to the Culligan brand and to Culligan dealers to transform their water and impact their lives in a healthy and sustainable way.”

“Culligan dealers are very pleased with the new 20-year agreement,” said Randy Easton, chairman of the Culligan Dealer Advisory Council and a Culligan dealer since 1988.“It represents a strong commitment to, and alignment with, the people throughout our network who bring cleaner, safer water to consumers across North America.”

About Culligan

Founded in 1936, Culligan makes a real difference to people and to the planet by providing clean, sustainable, great-tasting water and reducing reliance on single-use plastic. The Culligan master brand includes iconic brands and innovative technologies such as Waterlogic, Quench, Blupura, Zip Water, Purezza Premium Water, ZeroWater, and Firewall® UVC purification. Providing a complete suite of water filtration systems and treatment solutions, Culligan serves more than 140 million consumers each year at home, at work or on-the-go. Culligan is majority owned by investment funds affiliated with BDT & MSD Partners. To learn more about Culligan International, visit . For more information about Culligan water treatment products, including water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems, and solutions for business, or to find a local Culligan dealer, visit .