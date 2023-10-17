Bariatric Surgeries Market Worth $27.64 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The basic principle of bariatric surgery is restricting food intake and reducing food absorption in the intestines and stomach. Bariatric surgery is done when exercise and diet fail to reduce weight or when a patient has serious health problems because of the patient's weight. Bariatric surgery procedures include sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, gastric band, and duodenal switch. These procedures have proven results in treating class III obesity. They also help normalize a patient's metabolism, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. According to our new research study on“Bariatric Surgeries Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type [Adjustable Gastric Bands (AGB), Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch (BPD-DS), and Others], End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America),” the global bariatric surgeries market is expected to grow from $8.54 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of $27.64 billion by 2030; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Bariatric Surgeries Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 8.54 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 27.64 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 148 No. of Tables 80 No. of Charts & Figures 54 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, End User, and Geography





Global Bariatric Surgeries Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Intuitive Surgical Inc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, Conmed Corp, Medtronic Plc, Ethicon USA LLC, Olympus Corp, Reshape Lifesciences Inc, Spatz FGIA Inc, and Helioscopie SA. are among the leading companies operating in the bariatric surgeries market. These players focus on diversifying and expanding their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities in the bariatric surgeries market. Market players are launching new products into the market. A few examples are mentioned below:

In June 2021, Ethicon launched a new advanced bipolar energy device, the ENSEAL X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer. It enhances procedural efficiency by providing stronger sealing and greater access to more tissue than LigaSure Maryland. The device is used for colorectal, gynecological, and bariatric surgeries and thoracic procedures.

In November 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Apollo Endosurgery Inc. with a total value of ~US$ 615 million, which indicated a cash price of US$ 10 per share. The Apollo Endosurgery product portfolio includes devices used during endoluminal surgery (ELS) procedures to close and manage gastrointestinal defects and complications, along with aid in weight loss for patients with obesity.

In September 2022, Allurion Technologies, a US-based medical device maker, launched its weight loss solution, a swallowable gastric balloon, in India. Allurion balloon-which had received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)-claims to reduce the body weight of a person by 10–15% on average in just 16 weeks.

In August 2022, Teleflex acquired Standard Bariatrics and its powered stapling technology for bariatric surgery for US$ 170 million in cash up front, with the potential for up to $130 million in additional payments after passing certain commercial milestones. The acquisition of Standard Bariatrics provides an innovative product for the large and growing sleeve gastrectomy market, which is estimated to be ~120,000 procedures annually in the US.

In May 2023, Olympus launched POWERSEALTM Sealer/Divider for the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Europe. This multifunctional advanced bipolar device supports surgeons across multiple different medical specialties with dissection, state-of-the-art sealing, and grasping capabilities for both open and laparoscopic surgical treatments such as colorectal resection, bariatric surgery, colorectal resection, and total laparoscopic hysterectomy.

In September 2021, Olympus acquired the new advanced bipolar surgical energy product range known as POWERSEAL. The POWERSEAL 5 mm Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer and Divider is a double-action device that meets the highest standards of medical performance for advanced bipolar surgical energy devices by delivering constant sealing reliability in an ergonomic and multifunctional design that promotes procedural efficiency. The POWERSEAL devices can be employed in numerous surgical procedures, including general, gynecological, colorectal, bariatric, urological, thoracic, and vascular surgical procedures.





Technological Advancement to be Future Trend in Global Bariatric Surgeries Market:

Bariatric surgery devices include specialized laparoscopic instruments, endoscopes, and robotic surgical systems, which allow surgeons to perform complicated procedures with greater precision and control. Advancements in robotic surgery have created new opportunities for individuals seeking weight loss solutions while also providing various benefits to surgeons. Robotic bariatric surgery has become a popular option for people with obesity and weight-related health issues. In the field of bariatric surgery, robotic technology has led to significant advances in patient outcomes and overall surgical experiences. With the launch of the DaVinci robot by intuitive surgical, weight loss surgery has been transformed, providing patients with minimally invasive options for attaining their weight loss goals. It allows surgeons to perform bariatric surgery with high accuracy and control. The system consists of a console for the surgeon and controls the robotic arms holding instruments. The system provides a 3D view of the surgical site and allows for precise movements, reducing the risk of complications.

Similarly, the use of advanced endoscopic suturing systems allows surgeons to perform procedures through the mouth or anus without making any external incisions. This technique is particularly beneficial for patients who have gone through surgeries previously or have any medical issues. Therefore, the introduction of technologically advanced devices and systems is expected to promote the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market.





Global Bariatric Surgeries Market: Segmental Overview

The bariatric surgeries market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography.

The bariatric surgeries market, by type, is segmented into adjustable gastric bands (AGB), sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch (BPD-DS), and others. In 2022, the sleeve gastrectomy segment held the largest market share, and the gastric bypass segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during 2022–2030.

Based on end user, the bariatric surgeries market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. In 2022, the hospitals segment held a larger market share, and the ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to register a faster CAGR during 2022–2030.





