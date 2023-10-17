Aware Named“Catalyst” And Role Model In New Biometrics Digital Identity Market Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing to lead and innovate in the industry, Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) today was named an industry“Catalyst” in a new biometrics market report published by Acuity Market Research and FindBiometrics.“The Biometric Digital Identity Prism Report” chronicles evolutionary industry trends, offers key digital identity differentiators, and profiles vendors on the Biometric Digital Identity Prism.

Per the report, companies named“Catalysts” are“established disruptors, innovators, and agents of acceleration” with a“high proficiency in certain areas of assessment.” Moreover, Aware was identified as a Catalyst in the Biometric ID platform beam.“With a portfolio of turnkey solutions, frameworks, SDKs and identity system building blocks, Aware's greatest strength is its biometrics expertise,” the report notes.“If you want to know the history of biometrics, trace Aware's history. The firm has consistently anticipated market needs and developed or acquired technology to meet them.”

The report highlights Aware's ability to fully orchestrate user identity.“Aware exemplifies the many forms that full-lifecycle identity can take through its products, frameworks, connectors, and building blocks, all fine-tuned for its customers' specific needs,” it states.“That adaptability and flexibility...make [Aware] a role model for the biometric digital identity industry while positioning it for success as the world moves into the next phase of digital ID.”

Craig Herman, chief revenue officer at Aware, said the report underscores the value Aware has worked diligently to bring to the biometrics industry.“It's our mission to make biometrics technology adaptable, flexible, and accessible to organizations of all sizes, while ensuring demographic neutrality and equity,” he notes.“This“Catalyst” and role model designation affirms the measurable impact we have on the biometrics space through our industry-leading expertise, innovation, and agility. We're proud to be a“Catalyst” that is disrupting the current biometrics space while also being one of the most trusted and proven biometric technologies for the past 30 years”

To view the full report, click here .

To learn more about Aware's offerings, visit the company's website or request a meeting .

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware's offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company's 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware's algorithms are based on diverse data sets from around the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

