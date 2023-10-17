HLA Typing Market: Projected Expansion To Reach USD 2.2 Billion By 2032, Sustaining A Consistent 6.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market, the Global HLA Typing Market size is expected to be worth around USD 2.2 Billion by 2032 from USD 1.2 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Human leukocyte antigens are defined as a method in which blood or tissue samples are tested for human leukocyte antigens. This typing is usually used in medical settings such as to match the donor and recipient, and before an organ transplant, HLA types are closely as possible to reduce the risk of rejection. It is also useful in the diagnosis and management of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, and in defining weaknesses to certain diseases or infections. Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) is particularly important in organ and tissue transplantation. To minimize the risk of rejection, organ donors and recipients. This antigen is a difficult of genes on chromosome 6 in humans, which code cell surface proteins responsible for the regulation of the immune system. Key Takeaway

By Product, in 2022, the reagents & consumables segment has achieved a revenue share of 55.3%.

By Technology, the molecular assay segment accounted for the highest market revenue share of 52% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

By Application, the diagnostics segment dominated the highest market revenue share in 2022.

By End-User, the hospitals & transplant centers segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, North America was a major contributor to the market and achieved a market share of 47.9% .

Europe held a 28.6% revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.





Increasing Number of Transplant Procedures : An increase in the number of organ transplant methods, rising demand for diagnostic goods, and greater private and public sector for extended HLA research drive the market growth.

Rise in Technological Advancements : Ongoing technological advancements in HLA typing have resulted in higher demand for novel products, thus fueling market growth. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases : The increasing prevalence of chronic disease, unhealthy diet, and physical activities propel market growth. Top Trends in Global HLA Typing Market A major trend in the market is the development of HLA diagnostics is the introduction of molecular diagnostics methods such as NGS and PCR . The increasing demand for private, public, and diagnostic goods for enhanced HLA research is a global trend in the market. A rise in the number of transplant procedures and an increase in the incidence of infectious diseases is the trend in the HLA typing market. Market Growth The rising incidence of organ transplant will have a significant impact on the HLA typing market, which will drive the market growth. Increasing geriatric population also affects the incidence of chronic illnesses. Such chronic diseases can often deteriorate the body, thus creating a need for organ transplant. Further, technological advancements also propel the market growth. Strategic collaborations among firms also accelerate product innovation, which foresees promising market growth. Regional Analysis The HLA typing market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 47.9% . This can be attributed to the widespread acceptance and utilization of advanced technologies along with rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest market revenue share of 28.6% during the forecast period. The Asia-pacific region is anticipated to register a substantial revenue share throughout the forecast period due to factors such as enhanced infrastructure of the health care facilities, increasing utilization of technology and well-designed reimbursement policies which will ultimately result in a positive impact on market growth.





Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 1.2 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 2.2 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 6.4% North America Revenue Share 47.9% Europe Revenue Share 28.6% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The incidence for autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and celiac disease is rising across the globe. Seeing that HLA typing is used to identify genetic predispositions to these conditions, the demand for HLA typing is also driven forward. The increasing demand for organ transplant further fuels the market growth.

Market Restraints

Stringent government rules for organ transplantation are likely to restrain the market growth of HLA typing market. Undesirable policies for organ transplant is expected to hamper the market growth as well. The high cost related to the equipment of organ transplants, such as PCR and NGS, may deter consumers from seeking assistance from HLA Typing, thus impacting the market negatively.

Market Opportunities

Developments in healthcare abilities among emerging countries are estimated to be promising for the process of market growth. Additionally, increasing public awareness and investments in product innovation is also expected to provide numerous opportunities for the HLA typing market. Technological innovations will present various opportunities for firms to explore and exploit. Integration of HLA typing in the area of modified immunotherapy is anticipated to offer prospect for the market growth. Rise in R&D activities also accelerate market expansion.

Market Trends

Global trends in the market include growing demand for products from private and public sector. The development of diagnostic methods such as NGS and PCR in the area of HLA is an also an important trend on the market. Such diagnostic techniques have fueled innovation in the market itself. Not only this but these methods have introduced efficiency in the process of HLA Typing.

Report Segmentation of the HLA Typing Market

Product Insight

The reagents & consumables segment dominated the HLA typing market, which also held the greatest revenue share of 55.3% in 2022. These are integral components of the diagnostic kits. They enhance the level of precision and diminish degree of error in the process of HLA typing.

Technology Insight

In 2022 the molecular assay segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 52%. Several genetic methods including PCR can be used to perform molecular typing, the result of which is immensely parallel sequencing. Depending on the donor and the organ to be transplanted, the use of this method differs. Molecular assays provide a wide range of advantages, such as high procedural efficiency, real-time data interpretation, low processing time and multi-sample testing.

Application Insight

In 2022, the diagnostics segment dominated the largest market revenue share. Diagnostics can be used to diagnose diseases such as Behcet's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and narcolepsy, which facilitate market expansion at a swift pace. In order to effectively implement such diagnosis methods, transplant centers and hospitals partner with diagnostics laboratories.

End-User Insight

The highest share of market revenues in 2022 was recorded by the hospital & transplant centers at 56%. This can be attributed to the availability of modern medical equipment and presence of professionals along with facilities to deliver accurate results in a timely manner. In hospitals and transplant centers, HLA typing is mainly used for transplantation of organs. There are approximately 147 hospitals and transplant centers across North America dedicated to liver transplantation.

Recent Development of the HLA Typing Market



In August 2023 , BioRad recognized the corporation acknowledged Association of Official Analytical Collaboration International and AFNOR authorization for its IQ check kits, which are used with CFX Opus. In September 2023, Omixon Biocomputing introduced NanoType MONO and MONO all Ruo. This product is a singlepex HLA amplification kit, which facilitates retyping and analyzing single HLA genes with precision. The kit is compatible with the MinIONTM Platform by Oxford Nanopore.







Market Segmentation

By Product



Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software Services

By Technology



Molecular Assay

Non-Molecular Assay Sequenced-based Molecular Assay

By Application



Diagnostics Research

By End-User



Hospitals and Transplant Centers

Academic Institutes

Commercial Service Providers Other End-Users

By Geography

North America



US Canada

Europe



Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. The increase in progressive biotechnological companies increases genetic testing, among others. The key players in the market are mainly fragmented owing to the increase in the number of product launches by biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies. The increase in progressive biotechnological companies, increases genetic testing, among others.

Listed below are some of the prominent players in the HLA Typing market.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Illumina Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Limited

Pacific Biosciences

Luminex Corporation

TGB Diagnostics Limited Other Key Players

