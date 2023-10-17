AI In Hardware Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI In Hardware Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's AI In Hardware Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The AI in hardware market is expected to reach $48.18 billion by 2027, with a 23.25% CAGR, as per TBRC's AI In Hardware Global Market Report 2023.

AI in hardware market grows with AI hardware adoption in banking, IT, and telecom. North America leads the AI in hardware market share. Key players: Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Xilinx Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation.

AI In Hardware Market Segments

. By Type: Processor, Network, Storage

. By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

. By Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Expert Systems

. By Application: Training And Simulation, Driver Monitoring Systems, Surveillance And Security, Imaging And Diagnosis, Robotic Surgery

. By End User: Telecommunication And IT industry, Banking And Finance Sectors, Education, Ecommerce, Navigation, Robotics, Agriculture, Health care

. By Geography: The global AI in hardware market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



AI in hardware refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in hardware devices or systems. This includes the use of machine learning algorithms, deep learning models, and other AI techniques to enhance the functionality, performance, and efficiency of hardware devices such as computers, smartphones, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More On The Global AI In Hardware Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. AI In Hardware Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI In Hardware Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI In Hardware Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2023



Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2023



Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn