Global AI In Cybersecurity Market Is Projected To Grow At A 25.26% Rate Through The Forecast Period

AI In Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's AI In Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The AI in cybersecurity market is expected to reach $49.23 billion by 2027, with a 25.26% CAGR, as per TBRC's AI In Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2023.

AI in cybersecurity market growth results from increasing cybercrimes. North America leads the AI in cybersecurity market share. Key players: Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., Cylance Inc.

AI In Cybersecurity Market Segments

. By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

. By Technology: Machine learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Context-Aware Computing

. By Security Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security

. By Application: Identity and Access Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Security and Vulnerability Management, Antivirus or Antimalware, Fraud Detection or Anti-Fraud, Intrusion Detection or Prevention System, Threat Intelligence, Other Applications

. By End Users: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Enterprise, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Government and Defense, Other End-Users

. By Geography: The global AI in cybersecurity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity refers to the application of AI technologies and techniques to enhance and strengthen cybersecurity measures. It is the process of analyzing large amounts of risk data as well as the link between hazards in a company's information systems to detect, prevent, and respond to threats and attacks more efficiently and effectively.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. AI In Cybersecurity Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI In Cybersecurity Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI In Cybersecurity Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

