Global Rotary Valve Market Valued At US$ 7.200 Billion In 2021, Witnessing Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global rotary valve market was estimated at US$ 7.200 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Global Rotary Valve Market was valued at US$7.200 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.Rotary valves are designed to efficiently handle the transfer of solids, powders, and granular materials within a wide range of applications. The global rotary valve market is witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing demand for precise material handling , and the need for improved productivity and automation in industrial processes. These valves ensure a reliable and consistent flow of materials, reducing downtime and optimizing production efficiency.The rotary valve in the chemical sector is used as a control valve , seal, and safety mechanism for process fluids. Their leak-free flow rate regulation capabilities at various pressures are in high demand as the chemical industry continues to expand. The United States, for instance, is the world's second-largest chemical producer, contributing significantly to the global rotary valve market. Moreover, in the pharmaceutical sector, these valves are tailored for hygienic milling and micronization applications, ensuring precise control and continuous feeding of materials. With the pharmaceutical industry's steady growth, the demand for rotary valves is expected to increase.The global rotary valve market is experiencing notable developments in technology and design. For instance, in September 2023, At Powtech 2023, Coperion unveiled a new addition to its FX full-access series for rotary valves, the FXL linear version. This innovation offers simplified, linear access to the valve's interior, particularly beneficial for larger rotary valves and applications with strict hygienic requirements. The FXL system allows for easy extraction and precise re-installation of the rotor, making cleaning and maintenance more efficient.Access sample report or view details:The global rotary valve market, based on type, is segmented into four main categories namely dust collector, flow-through, blow-through, and heavy-duty PAV.The global rotary valve market, based on the end user, is divided into four segments, which include food and beverage, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and plastic.The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global rotary valve market fueled by rapid industrialization and growing demand for rotary valves in a variety of industries. Major APAC nations namely China, Japan, and India are home to several major rotary valve manufacturers, and the companies present in such nations are showing active participation in new product developments and innovations to expand their customer base.As part of the competitive intelligence section of the study, the major players operating in the rotary valve market have been covered and analyzed. These include WAM Group S.p.A, ACS Valves, Gericke, Rotolok India, Rieco Industries Limited, DMN Westinghouse, Young Industries Inc., Prater Industries, Rotary Airlock LLC, and Meyer Industrial Solutions among others.The market analytics report segments the rotary valve market as follows:.By TypeoDust collectoroFlow-throughoBlow-throughoHeavy-duty PAV.By End-UseroFood and BeverageoChemicaloPharmaceuticalsoPlastic.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.WAMGroup S.p.A.ACS Valves.Gericke.Rotolok India.Rieco Industries Limited.DMN Westinghouse.Young Industries Inc..Prater Industries.Rotary Airlock LLC.Meyer Industrial SolutionsExplore More Reports:.Ball Valve Market:.Gate Valve Market:.Pinch Valves Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn