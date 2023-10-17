Russia issues warning to attack US space infrastructure

(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a stark warning, asserting that Western space satellites aiding Ukrainian forces could be considered legitimate targets for potential Russian strikes. Vladimir Ermakov, the ministry's director for nonproliferation and arms control, emphasized that the assistance provided by the United States and its allies to Ukraine exceeds the benign use of space technologies, potentially crossing into the realm of indirect participation in armed conflicts. He cautioned that Western space infrastructure categorized as "quasi-civilian" could logically become targets for retaliatory measures.



Ermakov pointed to the inclusion of funding for commercial satellite imagery services in a USD1.2 billion United States military aid package for Ukraine, approved in May, as evidence. It is believed that images acquired from commercial satellites were utilized by Kiev in launching missile attacks on the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea the previous month. According to Ermakov, the West's actions have exposed space-related activities and socio-economic processes on Earth to undue risks, underscoring the critical importance of preserving space for research and peaceful endeavors.



In response to these concerns, Russia has taken proactive steps by submitting draft resolutions to the United Nations General Assembly's First Committee, dedicated to disarmament issues, focusing on space technologies and the promotion of peace. Ermakov urged a collective commitment to refrain from employing civilian space infrastructure for undisclosed purposes, particularly in matters involving interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states or participation in armed conflicts. This stern warning reflects Russia's growing unease over the evolving dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine and the potential implications for the use of space resources.



