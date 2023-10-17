China uses Belt, Road to recreate globe

(MENAFN) The Belt and Road Forum is set to convene this week in China, drawing representatives from over 140 nations. This international gathering serves as a platform for discussing action plans related to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As the tenth anniversary of the initiative approaches, it is essential to recognize not only its profound geopolitical implications but also its fundamental impact on human societies.



From a strategic standpoint, China's Belt and Road Initiative stands as a stroke of genius. In a groundbreaking 1904 article titled 'The Geographical Pivot of History,' Sir Halford John Mackinder postulated that as land transport networks in Eurasia advanced, they would create a pivotal "World-Island," potentially diminishing the strategic significance of maritime dominance championed by empires like the British Empire. This paper laid the groundwork for modern geopolitics and can be seen as a precursor to initiatives such as the BRI.



By fostering extensive land-based trade routes across Eurasia, China is establishing an interconnected network of economic prosperity, effectively challenging the dominance of the present unipolar hegemon, the United States. While there is no indication that the BRI is designed as a military infrastructure venture, its development signifies a substantial shift in the geopolitical landscape, leaning toward a more multipolar world. This initiative holds the potential to redefine global economic and strategic dynamics, influencing the balance of power on the international stage. The Belt and Road Initiative stands as a testament to China's strategic foresight and its endeavor to reshape the future of global cooperation and development.





