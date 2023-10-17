Belgium announces 'Terror Alert' after lethal shooting occurrence

(MENAFN) In the wake of Monday's tragic shooting in Brussels, where two Swedish citizens lost their lives, the Belgian government has officially classified the incident as an act of terrorism. In response, additional law enforcement personnel have been deployed to prevent the suspect from potentially crossing the border. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed his deep condolences to his Swedish counterpart, deeming the attack as "harrowing." He emphasized the collective effort required in the fight against terrorism, underscoring the shared commitment between Belgium and Sweden.



Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib echoed sentiments of unity against terror, offering her condolences to Stockholm. Lahbib conveyed her horror at the terrorist attack that transpired in the heart of Brussels and stressed the imperative need to mobilize all available resources in the battle against radicalism. The victims, believed to be supporters of the Swedish national team visiting Brussels, were fatally shot around 7:15 local time in the city center. They were presumed to have attended the Sweden-Belgium qualifier for Euro 2024, hosted at the Heysel Stadium.



As a precautionary measure, the match was halted at half-time, and fans were confined within the stadium premises. Unverified video footage circulating on social media depicted a suspect, clad in an orange high-visibility jacket and a white helmet, disembarking from a scooter before opening fire on the street. Pursuing the fleeing individuals into a nearby residential building, the assailant discharged several additional rounds from his rifle before making a swift escape on the scooter. Eyewitness accounts reported that the shooter shouted "Allahu Akbar" before initiating the attack. The incident has prompted heightened vigilance and a coordinated response from Belgian authorities to address the evolving situation.



