Spanish Minister believes both Hamas, Israel should be trailed at ICC

(MENAFN) Spanish Minister for Social Rights, Ione Belarra, asserted on Monday that both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and leaders of the Hamas organization should face trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC). Speaking as the leader of Podemos, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, Belarra expressed her belief that Israel is engaged in a deliberate act of genocide in Gaza, citing the deprivation of basic necessities such as water, food, and electricity for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. She deemed this action a grave violation of international law, potentially constituting a war crime.



Furthermore, Belarra accused Israel of what she termed as "unspeakable hypocrisy," criticizing the Israeli government for leveraging the tragic civilian casualties resulting from Hamas attacks to rationalize its own actions, both in general and specifically in Gaza. In a five-minute video message circulated on social media, Belarra condemned Netanyahu's government for what she described as the "apartheid and occupation" of the Palestinian population, which she argued is facilitated and supported by the United States and the European Union.



Speaking on behalf of her political party, Belarra called for the immediate establishment of a humanitarian corridor, allowing civilians to evacuate Gaza safely, while also enabling aid and rescue teams to access the area and address the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes. Additionally, she announced Podemos' intention to formally request the coalition partner, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party, to petition the ICC to conduct investigations into both Hamas and Netanyahu for potential war crimes.



