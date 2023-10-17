Sheikh Joaan Attends 141St International Olympic Committee Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The QOC President and the ANOC Senior Vice President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the 141st Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which was held today in Mumbai, India, under the leadership of the IOC President H.E. Thomas Bach.

In attendance also were the IOC Executive Board members, the IOC members and Presidents of International Sports Federations and National Olympic Committees.

