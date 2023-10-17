British news agency takes off-air six journalists over ‘pro-Palestine’ stance

(MENAFN) A news agency, a state-funded broadcaster in Britain, has initiated an investigation involving six reporters and a freelance contributor affiliated with its Arabic service. The probe centers around allegations of these individuals displaying anti-Israel bias and expressing support for attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on their social media platforms. The news agency`s 'impartiality' rules extend to the online conduct of its employees, prompting the inquiry.



Reportedly, the contentious posts, which have since been removed, included characterizations of Hamas as "freedom fighters" and depicted the group's surprise assault on Israel as a "morning of hope" for Palestine. While the staff reporters have not been formally suspended, they have been temporarily taken off-air. In contrast, the freelance contributor, who had recently begun working with the outlet in early October, has been severed from their association with the news agency.



A spokesperson for the news agency conveyed their immediate attention to the matter, stating, "We are urgently investigating this matter. We take allegations of breaches of our editorial and social media guidelines with the utmost seriousness, and if and when we find breaches, we will act, including taking disciplinary action." The investigation unfolds against a backdrop of mounting domestic criticism directed at the news agency for its reluctance to categorize Hamas as a "terrorist" group, despite the designation by London. Instead, the broadcaster has referred to them as "militants" in an effort to uphold what it asserts is "impartiality." This approach has triggered substantial scrutiny from several other British media outlets.



