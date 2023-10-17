Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack In Belgium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the shooting attack that occurred in Brussels, Belgium, which led to the killing of two Swedish people and wounding another.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance on rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.
The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the two victims and the governments and peoples of Sweden and Belgium, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.
