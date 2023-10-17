Audit Bureau Partakes In Forum To Support Independence Of Oversight Institutions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra) -- President of the Audit Bureau Radi Al-Hamadine participated in a two-day Masterclass held within the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI), organized by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), on "The Role of the Leadership of Supreme Audit Institutions in Supporting Independence (SAIs)" in Paris.Al-Hamadine stressed that the independence of oversight bodies is one of the basic requirements that international organizations are keen on and under which oversight bodies fall, including the INTOSAI."Independence does not mean isolation from other institutions. The state must build a real partnership and positive interaction with various bodies, especially legislative, judicial, supervisory, and civil society institutions," he noted.During the forum, Al-Hamadine also gave a briefing highlighting the issue of independence by civil society organizations and professional associations and its relationship to accountability, as well as the independence of the supreme audit institution from the perspective of the government and development partners such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the European Investment Bank, and the International Monetary Fund.During the first session of the Masterclass, the importance of the independence of SAIs from the perspective of the government and development partners was discussed. The discussions also focused on the relationship between SAIs, ministries of finance, general budget, development partners, stakeholders, and donors, revolving around their goals such as, ensuring accountability, transparency, good governance and the proper use of public funds.Particular emphasis was placed on how to enhance cooperation between SAIs and civil society organizations. Strategies for engaging with citizens were also discussed as a means of enhancing public accountability and achieving integration through higher-quality and more effective audit, control and accountability processes.On the sidelines of the Masterclass, Al-Hamadine held a meeting with Bianca Breteche, Deputy Head of the SIGMA Program, and also met with members of private sector institutions (PSI) to discuss the most effective ways to ensure audit independence, the Audit Bureau and the possibility of enhancing joint cooperation and raising the level of transparency.The Masterclass was attended by heads and representatives of numerous SAIs, in addition to a number of stakeholders, including Ernesto Cordero, former Mexican Minister of Finance, Laura Gores, Advisor to the Public Financial Management Division, at the International Monetary Fund, and Patrick Lefas, President of Transparency International France, Dorothea Malloy, USAID - Senior Advisor to the Chief Financial Officer, Roman Escolano (DG European Investment Bank) and others.