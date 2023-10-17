ASE Wraps Up Daily Trading On Higher Note

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Tuesday's trading session up by 0.41 percent at 2,439 points.A total of 4.4 million shares were traded through 2,230 transactions at a trading value of JD4.2 million, it said in its daily bulletin.The closing prices of 27 companies with traded shares went up, while 14 others declined. The prices of the shares of 41 others remained unchanged.

