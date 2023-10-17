Fetcherr Named Best Travel Tech Startup By World Travel Tech Awards

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Fetcherr, the tech startup that developed the first generative AI pricing, inventory and publishing engine, today announced it has been recognized as the World's Best Travel Tech Startup and the Middle East's Best Travel Tech Startupby the World Travel Tech Awards 2023.

The World Travel Tech Awards is the sister to the World Travel Awards, which for years have been celebrating the best in hospitality, tourism and travel. The World Travel Tech Awards winners are voted on by travel professionals, media experts, and consumers worldwide, and celebrate the full spectrum of the global travel technology sector.

"We're excited to be named as winners alongside innovative start-ups as well as global brands in travel tech. We're honored to be recognized for our unique generative AI pricing engine, which is truly vital to the airline industry," said Roy Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Fetcherr. "At Fetcherr, we believe that generative AI and large market models are the future of the airline industry, and we are expanding the boundaries of travel technology every day."

The World Travel Tech Awards 2023 winners were unveiled during the World Travel Tech Awards Gala Ceremony 2023 on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Atlantis the Royal in Dubai. The red-carpet evening brought together travel and technology figureheads and professionals from across the globe at one of the most talked about new openings of the year. Fetcherr took the honors of World's Best Travel Tech Startup and Middle East's Best Travel Tech Startup in recognition of its first-of-its-kind generative pricing engine (GPE), which is utilized for revenue management by iconic airlines including Azul Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Royal Air Maroc.

With the cutting-edge GPE, airlines can effortlessly access granular high-frequency pricing, inventory management, and publishing capabilities all in one fully automated system - from pricing to publishing - and save manpower by publishing fares in real-time. Ultimately, the GPE enables airlines to optimize and significantly increase revenue.

About Fetcherr

Fetcherr is an Israeli Algo Trading-based startup that developed a proprietary AI-powered pricing system, using proven reinforcement AI models to increase airline revenue by enabling High-Frequency Pricing. Founded in 2019 by experts in deep learning, Algo-trading, e-commerce and digitization of legacy architecture, Fetcherr aims to disrupt traditional, rule-based (legacy) revenue systems through deep learning methodologies, beginning with the airline industry. For more information, please visit .