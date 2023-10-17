INVESTOR ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before October 30, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - AVAV

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against AeroVironment, Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between June 29, 2021 and December 7, 2021.

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that on December 7, 2021, AeroVironment announced second quarter results below market estimates and reduced revenue guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year from a range of $560 million to $580 million to a range of $440 million to $460 million. AeroVironment also lowered its EBITDA guidance from $105 million to $110 million to $59 million to $65 million. On this news, AeroVironment's stock declined the following day by nearly 30% to close at $57.98/share causing significant losses to shareholders at the time.

