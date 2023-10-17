Vagif Khachatryan's Criminal Gang Slain Azerbaijanis - Witness (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.
The criminal gang
led by Vagif Khachatryan killed Azerbaijanis, victim Ilham Kazimov
said at the trial of Khachatryan, Trend reports.
"They shot my aunt in the leg. When we arrived, she told us that
Vagif's group was killing Azerbaijanis. Because the Armenian
militants were unable to totally block the road leading from the
settlement, the path to Lachin remained open. If the Armenians had
used that way as well, they would have slaughtered all of us. They
assassinated my father first. I was hurt personally," Kazimov
reminded.
"My wife and children struggled to get out of there in the snow.
Frostbite rendered my wife immobile. After some time, they tracked
us down and flew us to Aghdam via helicopter. This Vagif was the
leader of the group that carried out a slaughter at Meshali. He
gets sentenced to life in prison. We demand that," the victim
added.
Khachatryan, as a member of Armenian armed formations, organized
the massacre of Azerbaijanis in Meshali village of Khojaly district
on December 22, 1991.
Citizen of Azerbaijan Khachatryan who was born in 1955 and lived
in Badara village of Khojaly district, worked as a driver in the
automobile transport enterprise of Khankendi city together with
other persons of Armenian nationality with the purpose of complete
destruction of Azerbaijanis living in Meshali village as a single
national group, using various types of weapons, including firearms
and infantry fighting vehicles, committed an armed attack on this
village, killed 25 persons of Azerbaijani nationality, inflicted
bodily injuries of various degrees on 14 persons, expelled 358
Azerbaijanis from their places of legal residence without grounds
provided for by international legal norms and laws of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
In addition, Khachatryan, continuing joint criminal actions with
persons by prior conspiracy, destroyed and damaged property
belonging to the state and villagers, causing material damage in
the total amount of 5.49 million manat ($3.2 million).
In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded
suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused
under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced
resettlement of population) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
Due to the fact that his whereabouts were not known to the
investigation, he was put on an international wanted list, and on
November 12, 2013, by a court ruling, a measure of restraint in the
form of arrest was chosen against him.
As a result of search measures, Khachatryan was detained by the
servicemen of the State Border Service of the Republic of
Azerbaijan at the Lachin border checkpoint of the
Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on July 29, 2023, while trying to
travel to the Republic of Armenia for medical treatment through the
mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
